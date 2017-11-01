The toughest strategic decisions facing Dodgers, Astros in Game 7

Somewhere in the bowels of Dodger Stadium, there will soon be T-shirts, hats and hoodies declaring the Houston Astros 2017 World Series champions. Not far away there will be a similar stash, only this apparel will commemorate a Los Angeles Dodgers title.

By the end of the night, one of these teams will be celebrating while the other wonders what might have been. Along the way, both teams will make crucial decisions that shape the outcome of the World Series.

So, as first pitch approaches, let’s think along with the managers, coaches and front office executives who are now planning in anticipation of a tightly contested finish. Here are the toughest strategic decisions facing the Astros and Dodgers in Game 7…

HOW MANY OUTS CAN THE DODGERS EXPECT FROM CLAYTON KERSHAW?

Remember last year’s NLDS, when Clayton Kershaw pitched in relief of Kenley Jansen to save an elimination game for the Dodgers? We could see an encore tonight, this time with even higher stakes.

Kershaw last pitched Sunday, when he threw 94 pitches on a day his command lapsed and he allowed six earned runs. He has had two days to rest, so the question isn’t whether he can pitch, it’s how much he can pitch. When asked Tuesday how many outs Kershaw can provide, manager Dave Roberts said it’ll depend on how efficient those outs are. This much is clear, though: He’s not putting limits on his ace.

“When you’re talking about Clayton Kershaw, Game 7, I think anything’s within reason,” Roberts said.

So what’s realistic for the Dodgers? Best-case scenario probably has starter Yu Darvish pitching four or five innings. Jansen only threw 19 pitches in Game 6, so it’s not unreasonable to pencil him in for two. It’s conceivable, then, that Kershaw could bridge the gap from Darvish to Jansen by pitching the fifth, sixth and seventh.

It’s a lot to ask, but there’s precedent for this kind of performance. Pitching on two days’ rest in the 2014 World Series, Madison Bumgarner completed a five-inning save as the Giants beat the Royals.

CAN JUSTIN VERLANDER CONTRIBUTE ON ZERO DAYS’ REST?

Calling on a pitcher with two days’ rest is one thing. Asking someone to pitch out of the bullpen the day after he starts? In anything short of an elimination game, that’s simply irresponsible. In Game 7, normal rules no longer apply.

Randy Johnson gave the Diamondbacks four outs on zero days’ rest in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. Could Justin Verlander do the same 16 years later? It’s imaginable. As Houston manager A.J. Hinch said, “It would take a big effort, but you never know.”

Verlander made the lone relief appearance of his MLB career a few weeks ago in the ALDS, but that was on three days’ rest. He has never pitched on less than two days’ rest, so the Astros would be pushing him into unchartered territory.

That said, there’s reason to believe Verlander will pitch Wednesday. Hinch has understandably lost confidence in Ken Giles and Chris Devenski, which puts extra pressure on Houston’s top starters.

WILL THE ASTROS TRUST THEIR RELIEVERS?

The Dodgers’ middle reliever Wednesday? Well, it’s the best pitcher in baseball. The Astros can’t compete with that, but they do have a recent Cy Young winner available to back up starter Lance McCullers. Like Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel will be available on two days’ rest after throwing 86 pitches Sunday.

Ideally, the Astros might be able to get by with the starters they trust most: McCullers, Keuchel, Verlander and potentially Brad Peacock. But what happens if one of those pitchers struggles? What happens if more than one struggles? At that point the Astros would have no point but to turn to their relievers.

So far, that hasn’t worked out well. Giles has allowed runs in six of seven appearances this post-season. Devenski has allowed eight earned runs in 7.2 playoff innings. Those performances don’t inspire much confidence. Will Harris has pitched well enough to get the call in Game 7, but Houston’s bullpen looks vulnerable without their best power right-handers or a legitimate matchup lefty.

CAN THE DODGERS RELY ON MAEDA AND MORROW?

After a day off Monday, Kenta Maeda and Brandon Morrow recovered from rough Game 5 performances to pitch well in Game 6. This time there’s no day off, though, and that’s a potential problem for the Dodgers considering how heavily they’ve relied on Morrow and Maeda.

It’s Game 7 of the World Series, so of course both pitchers will be available. If Darvish struggles early and the Dodgers need their bullpen to pitch five-plus innings, both relievers will be on call. The balancing act for Roberts: get what he needs from Morrow and Maeda without leaving them in long enough to get exposed.

WHAT HAPPENS IN EXTRA INNINGS?

It was just last year that Game 7 of the World Series went to extra innings, and both the Astros and Dodgers will need to be prepared in case history repeats itself.

If the Dodgers reach extra innings without having used Alex Wood, he’s the logical candidate to pitch: effective enough to use in high leverage, durable enough to last a few innings if needed. Assuming the Astros use Keuchel and Peacock sometime in the first nine innings, Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh would be their best options for extras.

Extra innings are objectively unlikely of course, but the way this series has gone it wouldn’t be a surprise if nine innings aren’t enough to determine a winner.