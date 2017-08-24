Twins put Castro on 7-day DL with concussion, recall Granite

Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro. (Kelvin Kuo/AP Photo)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have put catcher Jason Castro on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion and recalled outfielder Zack Granite.

Castro took three foul balls off his face mask in Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Manager Paul Molitor said he suffered dizziness as the game wore on.

He left after the fifth inning with concussion-like symptoms.

Granite is hitting .340 for Class AAA Rochester. He’s also played in 19 games for the Twins, hitting .250.

More from Sportsnet
Stanton knocks one to straight centre for MLB best 47th dinger
Kailesh Gulrajani
Former Rockies GM: Tulo hasn’t lost skill or desire, he’s not healthy
Erick Evans