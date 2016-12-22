Twitter reaction: Encarnacion walks off to Cleveland

After weeks of speculation, Edwin Encarnacion has finally found a new home, agreeing to a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians.

The deal marks the end of an era for the Blue Jays, who will move forward without one of the best power hitters in franchise history after he turned down a reported four-year, $80-million deal from Toronto at the beginning of free agency.

Encarnacion gives a huge boost to an Indians team that took the Cubs to extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series, while leaving a massive hole in the middle of the Blue Jays lineup.

Here’s how fans and players reacted to the news: