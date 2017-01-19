Watch Live: Baseball HoF press conference with Class of 2017

The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines as part of the 2017 class and all three former players will be addressing the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss their careers and feelings about joining Cooperstown.

Watch it live on Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet Now, or right here on sportsnet.ca at 3 p.m. ET.

