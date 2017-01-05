Watch Live: Indians to introduce Edwin Encarnacion

Edwin Encarnacion will be introduced as a member of the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. (Mark Blinch/CP)

The Cleveland Indians are introducing prized free-agent acquisition Edwin Encarnacion on Thursday.

Encarnacion is scheduled to address the media at 10:15 a.m. ET and you can watch the press conference live right here on sportsnet.ca.

