Watch: Is Todd Frazier mocking the Edwing home run trot?

Things have not gone well for Edwin Encarnacion in his first official week with the Cleveland Indians.

The slugger entered Tuesday’s action slashing a paltry .217/.308/.391 in 26 plate appearances and had just one RBI to his name. Encarnacion’s struggles have seemed to get the best of him at times, too, resulting in the first baseman uncharacteristically losing his temper in a recent game.

On Tuesday afternoon against the White Sox it didn’t get much better for the 34-year-old Encarnacion, who had to watch as his trademark home run celebration was mocked by Chicago third baseman Todd Frazier.

Frazier launched a game-tying solo homer off Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco in the fifth inning and raised his left arm, chicken-wing style, as he was rounding third base.

Of course, it’s a look Encarnacion perfected with his right arm during his time mashing long balls for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Frazier kept a stoic expression during his home run trot and while his move was subtle, it was just enough to cause us to think it's on purpose. Watch the video in the player above and let us know what you think in the comments section.