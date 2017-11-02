White Sox decline option for next season on catcher Geovany Soto

Geovany Soto. (Ann Heisenfelt/AP)

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox say they have declined their option for next season on catcher Geovany Soto, making him a free agent.

The NL Rookie of the Year with the Cubs in 2008, he agreed to a minor league contract with the White Sox in January. The 34-year-old Soto missed most of last season because of a right elbow injury that required surgery and batted .190 in 13 games.

The White Sox also reinstated outfielder Charlie Tilson and right-hander Zach Putnam from the 60-day disabled list.

The team announced the moves on Thursday.

