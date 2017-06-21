White Sox sign first-round pick Jake Burger for $3.7M bonus

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have signed third baseman Jake Burger, their first-round pick in the amateur draft.
Burger, the 11th overall selection, received a $3.7 million bonus in the deal Wednesday. The recommended value by Major League Baseball for his slot was just under $4.2 million.
Burger batted .328 with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, a .443 on-base percentage and a .648 slugging percentage in 63 games for Missouri State this season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Burger received the received the Joe Carter Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year award. Burger is a native of Chesterfield, Missouri.
Burger marked the first non-catcher position player taken by the White Sox in the first round since Tim Anderson in 2013.