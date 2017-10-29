World Series Takeaways: Bellinger flings monkey off his back

The Los Angeles Dodgers did something no other team has been able to accomplish this post-season and the World Series is now a best-of-three affair.

The Dodgers downed the Houston Astros 6-2 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, knotting the Fall Classic 2-2. In doing so, L.A. became the first visiting club to earn a victory in Houston during the 2017 playoffs. In fact, when the Dodgers snagged the lead in the top of the ninth, it marked the first time Houston had even trailed at home through 71 post-season innings.

The L.A. triumph ensures the series will eventually shift back to Southern California. But before we worry about what’s ahead, here are some takeaways from Game 4.

Nice to have you back, Cody

Cody Bellinger was missing in action through three-plus games in the World Series. When he dug into the batter’s box in the seventh inning of Game 4, Bellinger had failed to get a hit through 13 plate appearances versus Houston. With his team trailing 1-0 and eight outs from falling behind 3-1 in the series, the first baseman slapped an opposite-field double and ultimately came around to score on a single by Logan Forsythe.

Then, with the contest tied 1-1 in the ninth, Bellinger cracked another double to cash Corey Seager and get his team rolling toward a five-run inning. The presumptive National League rookie of the year — it’s a pretty safe bet when you smack 39 home runs — was visibly relieved after his first two-bagger and could be a very different player the rest of the way now that he’s flung the monkey off his back.

Forsythe’s RBI single, by the way, altered a horrid trend for L.A. that had seen the team go 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the series.

Solid start

After Rich Hill could only give the Dodgers four innings in Game 2 and Yu Darvish lasted just 1.2 to start Game 3, L.A. was really counting on Alex Wood to stick around for a substantial chunk of Game 4. Pitching for just the third time in 32 days, Wood came through with a gem, holding the Astros without a hit until a long fly from George Springer with two out in the sixth knocked the ball out of the yard and Wood from the game.

While he left the diamond in line for a loss, Hill’s outing provided much-needed rest for an overtaxed bullpen.

Not to be outdone, Astros starter Charlie Morton was also fantastic. After allowing a lead-off single to Chris Taylor to start the game, Morton sat down 14 consecutive Dodgers before he nailed Austin Barnes with a pitch to begin the sixth.

Jittery Giles

Houston was still well positioned to take a stranglehold on the series when manager A.J. Hinch handed the ball to closer Ken Giles in a 1-1 game in the ninth. Three batters later, the Dodgers had the lead and Giles had failed to record an out.

It’s been a positively awful October for Giles, who entered the night with an ERA of 8.22 in the playoffs. While he’s not the only reliever who’s scuffling — teammate Joe Musgrove coughed up the three-run homer to Joc Pederson that essentially ended all Astro hope and Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has now given up two homers in the series after being touched for a solo shot in Game 4 — you have to wonder if Hinch retains any confidence in a pitcher who was so good for Houston during the regular season.