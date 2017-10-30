World Series Takeaways: Pitchers’ duel becomes epic extra-innings slugfest

On paper, Game 5 of the World Series had the makings of another compelling pitchers’ duel. Cy Young winners Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel returned to the mound less than a week after impressive performances in the series opener.

Instead, we got a back-and-forth slugfest that included 25 runs and lasted five hours and 17 minutes. Look no further than the win probability swings for an idea of how precarious any lead was in Houston.



Justin Verlander will have the chance to pitch the Astros to their first ever World Series title Tuesday when he faces Rich Hill in Los Angeles. In the meantime, here are some observations about a memorable Game 5.

BREGMAN WALKS IT OFF

The Astros hit five homers Sunday, but the deciding hit of the evening came from Alex Bregman, who sealed the win with a walk-off single in the 10th inning. The 23-year-old hit .284 with an .827 OPS during the regular season and has kept producing in the playoffs with four homers, including two in the World Series.

When Bregman’s your fourth- or fifth- best hitter, you know your offence is something special.

POORLY-TIMED HOMERS

A year ago, Kershaw made 21 starts and completed 149 innings. It wasn’t a full season, but it was pretty close, and along the way Kershaw allowed all of eight home runs.

In five playoff starts spanning 29 innings this post-season, Kershaw has already matched that total. The latest of those eight home runs, a three-run shot by Yuli Gurriel, tied Game 5 on a day Kershaw didn’t have his best stuff against Houston’s deep lineup.

Really, though, the homer itself was just one example of a broader issue. Kershaw missed his spots consistently Sunday, walking three hitters compared to just two strikeouts. This time, his stuff wasn’t overpowering enough to make up the difference, as he generated just four swinging strikes—his lowest total of any outing this year.



Having said all that, this isn’t necessarily the end of Kershaw’s season. As of Sunday afternoon, the Dodgers hadn’t ruled out a Game 7 relief appearance from their ace — should they get that far.

WELL-TIMED HOMERS

In many respects, the 2014 version of Jose Altuve was already the player he is today. That was the year he won his first batting title and collected 200-plus hits for the first time. And yet Altuve’s career high in home runs was seven at the time, three and a half seasons into his big-league career.

After another power outburst Sunday, Altuve leads MLB with seven homers this month. He started off with three in the ALDS opener, added two more in the ALCS and now has two and counting in the World Series.

Best of all, he’s hitting for power without compromising other elements of his game; through Sunday he’s hitting .344 this post-season.

GOING ON FUMES

Ideally, the Dodgers would have found a way to win Game 5 with only their two best pitchers: Kershaw and Kenley Jansen. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hoped to avoid Kenta Maeda and Brandon Morrow, but both were available just in case.

“When you’re trying to win a championship, sometimes taking the long view isn’t a luxury,” Roberts told reporters before the game.

Once Kershaw faltered, the Dodgers couldn’t afford to take the long view any longer, so they turned to Maeda and Morrow, two pitchers they’ve already taxed heavily this October. The results suggest that heavy workload has finally taken a toll.

Maeda, who’s typically a starter, allowed Altuve’s three-run homer while pitching for the eighth time this month. Morrow, pitching on the third consecutive day and for the 12th time in 13 Dodgers playoff games, allowed two home runs of his own, one of which allowed George Springer to atone for a costly defensive mistake he made earlier that same inning.

Making matters worse for Roberts, the usually-reliable Jansen allowed Houston to walk off with the win.

ASTROS KEEP SEEKING BULLPEN ANSWERS

Even though Ken Giles saved 34 games for the Astros during the regular season, he has been hit hard in October, so the Astros aren’t asking him to close games out right now. Already Lance McCullers and Brad Peacock have saved games for Houston and on Sunday, they turned to Chris Devenski for the final 1.1 innings. As manager A.J. Hinch said, “We’ve got to get 27 outs one way or another. I don’t care who gets them.”

This time Devenski faltered, allowing a two-run homer to Yasiel Puig, and Houston’s search for answers in the late innings continues.