Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres to undergo Tommy John surgery

Top New York Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday.

The infielder — ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline — was acquired by the Yankees in the trade that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2016 July trade deadline.

A date for his surgery is still undetermined, but the Yankees expect the 20-year-old Venezuelan to recover in time for spring training 2018. Torres, who was playing second base, shortstop and third in New York’s minor league system this season, will have the surgery on his non-throwing arm.

In 55 games across double-A and triple-A, he was hitting .287/.383/.480 with seven home runs, 14 doubles and 34 RBI.

It’s a major blow for the Yankees, who were reportedly considering calling Torres up to the major-league team by mid season. Incumbent third baseman Chase Headley has struggled and it’s been widely thought that Torres could replace him at third, or play second base, with Starlin Castro moving to the hot corner.