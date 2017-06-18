Canada falls to U.S. to earn silver at FIBA U16 Americas Championship

FORMOSA, Argentina — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to lead the United States past Canada 111-60 on Sunday and win the FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

Carey Jr. earned tournament MVP honours by averaging 14.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in the five matches.

Luka Sakota of Toronto scored a team-high 17 points for Canada, which finished the tournament with a 4-1 record. Cashius McNeilly and Shemar Rathan-Mayes — both of Toronto — added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

It’s the fifth straight U16 Americas Championship that the Canadians have won a medal. Canada also qualified for the 2018 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup with its result.

"Obviously a disappointing ending, but overall I’m really proud of the group," said Canadian head coach Craig Beaucamp. "For them to qualify for the worlds and get a silver medal is still a great accomplishment and we look forward to next year."

Puerto Rico won bronze at the event with a 78-67 victory over Argentina.