Free Association: Does Dwane Casey need to change his rotation?

This week Donnovan and JD talk about Adrian Wojnarowski leaving Yahoo for ESPN, DeMarre Carroll‘s struggles and the improved play of Fred VanVleet at the expense of Cory Joseph.

Here’s a quick rundown of the podcast:

• Off the top of the show JD explains why he is happy Cory Joseph’s minutes are going to Fred VanVleet? (8:15).

• The guys go through their "fear rankings" and discuss which first round match-ups the Toronto Raptors should fear the most. (41:00).

• To end the show Donnovan continues the recent trend of ranting about reality TV during "The Bachelor" minute ? (45:15).

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon Free Association February 8th - DeMar's Return Originally aired February 09 2017



