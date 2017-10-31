Guelph becomes first city to host Canadian Elite Basketball League team

Guelph, Ont., is the first city to host a franchise in the forthcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the league announced Tuesday.

The team will play out of Sleeman Centre, home of the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

Guelph is the CEBL’s inaugural franchise. When the league was first announced, it promised to bring coast-to-coast professional basketball that will be played in the spring and summer months — the months when most basketball seasons around the world are off.

The CEBL originally said franchises wouldn’t be announced for about 60-90 days, but it seems the bid Guelph made impressed the fledgling league enough to announce it.

There are supposedly over eight cities bidding for a spot into the CEBL, which is also looking at the top 50 municipalities — in their eyes — across the country to place potential franchises in.

There’s been no announcement yet when the CEBL will play its first game.