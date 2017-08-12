2017 NBA Draft Tracker

Loading
RndPickPickTeamPlayerPositionHW 
1 1 1
(76ers trade No. 3 pick for Celtics' No. 1 pick)
1 2 2
1 3 3
(Celtics trade No. 1 pick for 76ers' No. 3 pick)
1 4 4
1 5 5
1 6 6
1 7 7
1 8 8
1 9 9
1 10 10
1 11 11
1 12 12
1 13 13
1 14 14
1 15 15
1 16 16
1 17 17
1 18 18
1 19 19
1 20 20
1 21 21
1 22 22
1 23 23
1 24 24
1 25 25
1 26 26
1 27 27
1 28 28
1 29 29
1 30 30