Antetokounmpo scores 33 as Bucks breeze past Hawks

ATLANTA — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Khris Middleton had 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 117-106 victory over the outmanned Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo also had 11 rebounds and five assists. He went 14 for 21 from the field, scoring from all over the floor while helping Milwaukee to its third win in its last four games.

He began the game with 175 points, 53 rebounds and 28 assists, the best start by a player in NBA history through his first five games.

Dennis Schroder finished with 21 points and Taurean Prince had 17 for Atlanta, which has lost six straight. The Hawks have no inside experience or size this season after letting Paul Millsap and Al Horford leave as free agents and trading Dwight Howard to Charlotte. They were outrebounded by 12 and never led.

Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s scoring leader with a 34.7 average, had 13 of Milwaukee’s first 20 points. Coach Jason Kidd rested him until midway through the second quarter, when his hard dunk made it 59-41.

The Bucks hit nine 3-pointers in the first half, including four by Rashad Vaughn on six attempts. They finished with season highs in points and 3s (13).

Milwaukee had such command of the game that Kidd didn’t call a timeout until the Hawks trimmed the lead to 11 at the 7:42 mark of the fourth. John Henson hit a hook shot on Milwaukee’s next possession to make it 98-85.

TIP-INS

Bucks: C-F Greg Monroe didn’t make the trip after straining his left calf during Friday’s 96-89 home loss to Boston. Kidd said the team isn’t sure how long Monroe will be sidelined, but the coach added he wanted to see how Vaughn would handle the extra minutes in Monroe’s spot. He finished with 12 points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

Hawks: Mike Muscala started in place of F Ersan Ilyasova, who has missed three of the last four games with a left knee strain. Coach Mike Budenholzer wouldn’t speculate how long the team expects him to be out. Muscala had 10 points and two rebounds in 29 minutes.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Hawks: Visit Philadelphia on Wednesday.