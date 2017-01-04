Antetokounmpo’s buzzer-beater gives Bucks win over Knicks

NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 105-104 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and he gave the Bucks a final possession when he knocked the ball off Derrick Rose and out of bounds with 8.6 seconds left. Officials originally ruled the ball was off the Bucks but reversed the call after video review.

Antetokounmpo handled things from there, calmly backing down Lance Thomas before turning and shooting from the foul line, the ball going in as time expired.

Carmelo Anthony had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks, who lost their sixth straight.

Greg Monroe had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who never led in the second half until Antetokounmpo's basket gave them a third straight victory.

Milwaukee rallied from a 16-point deficit after a dismal third quarter to take the opener of the home-and-home series.

Rose and Mindaugas Kuzminskas each scored 15 points for the Knicks, who seemed to have the game in control after their 35-point third quarter gave them an 87-73 lead. But the Greek Freak had 12 points in the final 12 minutes, including a steal and dunk that maybe no other NBA player could pull off, when he took off from about a step inside the free-throw line.

New York played its third straight game without Kristaps Porzingis because of a sore left Achilles tendon.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo has at least 20 points in 13 straight games, the longest streak by a Bucks player since Michael Redd had 14 in a row in 2006. ... Rookie Malcolm Brogdon continued his strong stretch with 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Knicks: Joakim Noah finished with 16 rebounds despite appearing to injure his shoulder late in the game.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half, when there were 11 ties and 11 lead changes before they went into the half deadlocked at 52.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Friday night in Milwaukee.