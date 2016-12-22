Barnes scores 28 as Mavericks hold off Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Harrison Barnes had 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off a furious rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 96-95 victory that ended when Damian Lillard missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer Wednesday night.

Deron Williams added 23 points for the Mavericks, who led by 25 early in the third quarter.

Lillard finished with 29 points, including 20 in the third period. It was Portland’s fourth straight loss.

The Blazers were slow to get going for the second of a back-to-back, but Lillard paced the comeback. His reverse layup pulled Portland to 88-82 with 6:31 remaining.

Allen Crabbe pumped his fist after his 3-pointer with 2:42 left trimmed it to 90-88. After Williams' jumper for the Mavericks, Al-Farouq Aminu made a 3 and the Blazers were back within two.

The teams traded baskets but Dallas turned over the ball on a shot-clock violation with 20.3 seconds to go, leading 96-95. Lillard's turnover on the other end gave it back to the Mavs, but Mason Plumlee grabbed Williams' bad pass and Portland called a timeout with 9.8 seconds left.

Lillard's 3-point attempt at the buzzer came under intense pressure from former Trail Blazers guard Wesley Matthews.

The Mavericks were playing the second of a four-game road trip. They lost the opener 117-107 at Denver on Monday night.

The Trail Blazers were coming off an emotional game the night before in Sacramento. Portland lost 126-121 to the Kings in a game that featured a brief ejection in the final minutes for DeMarcus Cousins, who finished with a season-high 55 points.

Cousins was ejected after he appeared to spit his mouthpiece at Portland's bench, but as he headed for the locker room the officials reversed the call and brought him back.

The NBA's 2-minute report Wednesday from the game did not address the ejection reversal.

The Mavericks were again without Dirk Nowitzki because of a strained right Achilles, but the 13-time All Star is nearing a comeback. Nowitzki could return as early as Friday night against the Clippers. The Mavericks will ease him back slowly.

"He's made gradual but steady gains in his recovery," coach Rick Carlisle said.

Portland was without reserve Evan Turner, who has an ankle injury and was wearing a boot before the game. But the Blazers did get back Aminu, who had been out the previous four games with a sore back.

The Mavericks built a 12-point lead in the first quarter and Seth Curry hit a 3 at the second-quarter buzzer to send the Mavericks into halftime with a 62-38 advantage.

In the second half, Barnes' 18-foot fadeaway put the Mavs up 69-44. Portland pulled to 73-63 when Lillard scored off a layup, 3-pointer and jumper, and Ed Davis added a putback dunk.

Lillard's 3-pointer made it 75-66 late in the third. Crabbe's 3-pointer narrowed Portland's deficit to 88-80 with 7:24 left.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: J.J. Barea played 9 minutes in the first half but left the game because of left Achilles soreness. ... Carlisle said in many ways the Blazers are similar to the Mavericks, in that both teams are struggling with early season losses and establishing an identity. He emphasized that there's a lot of season left: "We have to look at this as a big-picture situation and get better every day," he said.

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum was honoured with the NBA Cares Community Assist award for November. In an effort to promote literacy and career development, McCollum collaborated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland to open the CJ McCollum Dream Center. The space will host different clubs, programs and speakers to inspire kids. ... Maurice Harkless fouled out with 4:34 to play.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Trail Blazers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.