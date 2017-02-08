Blazers’ Evan Turner out 5-6 weeks with right hand fracture

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (5) gets his hand on the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner (1) shoots. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner will be out five to six weeks because of a fractured bone in his right hand.

Turner fractured the third metacarpal during the third quarter of the Blazers’ 114-113 victory at Dallas on Tuesday night.

Turner is avraging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 50 games, including 10 starts.

