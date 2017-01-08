Bradley Beal scored 26 points to lift Wizards over Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Bradley Beal scored 26 points and Markieff Morris added 20 points with 10 rebounds, leading the Washington Wizards over the Milwaukee Bucks 107-101 on Sunday.

Jabari Parker’s basket brought the Bucks within 104-101 with 1:05 to play, but Washington grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed jumper by John Wall. Otto Porter then found Morris wide open under the hoop off an inbounds play for a basket with 37.9 seconds left.

The Wizards began the second half on a 15-6 run to take a 64-63 lead on Kelly Oubre’s dunk. Oubre had 10 of his 17 points in the third, helping Washington outscore the Bucks 33-21 in the quarter.

Parker led Milwaukee with 28 points. Malcolm Brogdon finished with a career-high 22 points and Michael Beasley scored 18 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ill and didn't play.

Milwaukee hit 7 of 12 attempts from 3-point range in the first half and led 57-49 at the break.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal briefly went down after colliding with Porter in the second quarter. He limped off the court but stayed in the game following a timeout.

Bucks: G Matthew Dellevadova returned after missing five games with a strained right hamstring. ... Milwaukee's eight steals in the first quarter were its most in any quarter since April 9, 2006 . Beasley left the game with a left shin contusion with 1:24 left in the third quarter and did not return.

GIANNIS SITS

Antetokounmpo reported to the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday morning, was evaluated by a team doctor and ruled out.

"He's just sick," coach Jason Kidd said. "Next guy up. We have plenty of guys, so it is the next one up."

Antetokounmpo, who practiced Saturday, had played in all 35 games for the Bucks this season and has missed just three over the last two seasons.

The 22-year-old Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Washington hosts Chicago on Tuesday. The Wizards have split a pair of games with the Bulls this season.

Bucks: Milwaukee plays at San Antonio on Tuesday. The Bucks have not beaten the Spurs since 2012 and have not won in San Antonio since 2008.