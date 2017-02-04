Bucks rout Suns to snap five-game losing streak

PHOENIX — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures and the Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 137-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, their highest-scoring game of the season.

Devin Booker, whose 20-foot bank shot at the buzzer beat the Kings in Sacramento on Friday night, scored 31 points for the Suns, 27 during a blistering final 7:13 of the first half.

The Bucks shredded the Suns’ defence, shooting 63 per cent while setting season highs for most points in a quarter, half and game.

Ex-Sun Mirza Teletovic added 19 points and Jabari Parker had 18 for the Bucks in just their second win in the last 12 games.

Rookie Marquese Chriss scored a career-high 27 points for Phoenix.

Booker scored 27 of the Suns' final 33 points in the first half, including his team's last 17 to cut what had been a 25-point Milwaukee lead to 74-66 at the break.

But the heroics ended there. Booker never made another field goal, going 0 for 6 in the second half.

The Bucks methodically padded their lead in the third quarter, going up 92-76 on Parker's breakaway dunk with 4:35 left. Phoenix never cut it to single digits again.

Chriss' three-point play sliced the lead to 104-92 with 10:59 to play, but Milwaukee ran off the next eight points to blow open a 112-92 advantage.

The Bucks took it to the sleepwalking Suns early, using a 17-0 run to blow open a 41-18 lead in the first quarter. The lead reached 58-33 when Jason Terry sank a 3 with 7:34 left in the half.

Then Booker took over.

The 20-year-old, second-year guard was 9-of-11 shooting in the second quarter, including 5 of 5 on 3s.

Other than that second-quarter outburst, though, Booker was 0-for-8 shooting.

Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in the first quarter, leading Milwaukee to a 45-25 lead, the most points for the Bucks in a quarter this season and the most for a Suns' opponent. Milwaukee's 74 points in the first two quarters were the most in a half for the team this season as well as a high for a Phoenix foe.

BOOK 'EM

Booker's second-quarter outburst was one point shy of the franchise-record 28 he scored in the fourth quarter of a loss to Dallas in Mexico City.

Along the way, he became the youngest player to score at least 20 points in 16 consecutive games. Booker did it at 20 years, 97 days. His 16-game streak is the second-longest by any first- or second-year player in the last 20 seasons. Vince Carter had a 23-game run in 1999-2000.

TIP INS

Bucks: Milwaukee snapped a seven-game road losing streak. ... The Bucks shot 77 per cent (17 for 22) in the first quarter. ... Milwaukee has won four of its last five in Phoenix and three straight overall against the Suns.

Suns: The 137 points were one shy of the most allowed in a game by Phoenix this season. ... Before Booker's 28- and 27-point quarters this season, the Phoenix franchise record for points in a quarter was 26 by Stephon Marbury. ... The Suns' franchise record for consecutive 20-point games is 21 by Tom Chambers.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Milwaukee returns home to face Miami on Wednesday night.

Suns: Phoenix is at New Orleans on Monday night.