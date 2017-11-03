Bulls use strong second half to pull away from Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Justin Holiday scored 19 points, Robin Lopez had 11 points and 10 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 105-83 on Friday night.

Chicago had seven players score in double figures in its first road win of the season. David Nwaba had 16 points, and rookie Lauri Markkanen made three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 21 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 14 points. Aaron Gordon added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Magic led 45-44 at halftime, but the Bulls pulled away with a big second half.

Lopez scored each of his 11 points in the third as Chicago outscored Orlando 29-15 in the period. Denzel Valentine hit three big 3-pointers to help the Bulls close it out in the fourth.

Valentine and Kris Dunn each scored 11 points for Chicago, which shot 14 for 29 from 3-point range. Fellow reserve Paul Zipser had 10 points.

Orlando played without D.J. Augustin and Elfrid Payton due to injuries, leaving Shelvin Mack as their only true point guard. Jonathon Simmons also played some point with Augustin and Payton out.

The Magic shot 40.7 per cent (35 for 86) from the field, including a 10-for-35 performance from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Led by Lopez, the Bulls enjoyed a 48-38 rebounding advantage. Markkanen finished with nine boards. … The Bulls outscored the Magic 24-10 in the paint in the second half.

Magic: Augustin strained his left hamstring during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s win at Memphis. Payton is close to returning from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Oct. 20.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Magic: Host the Boston Celtics on Sunday.