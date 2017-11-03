C.J. Miles out for Raptors vs. Jazz with flu-like symptoms

Toronto Raptors forward C.J. Miles will miss Friday night’s game against the Utah Jazz with flu-like symptoms.

Miles was questionable for the game earlier Friday but was ruled out closer to tip-off.

Miles is averaging 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his first season with the Raptors, shooting 39 per cent from three-point range.

Friday’s tilt against the Jazz is the final game in the Raptors’ six-game West Coast swing, during which the team has gone 2-3.