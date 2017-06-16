Can you name every Raptors first-round draft pick?

For the 24th time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors will add a first-round pick to their roster on June 22 at the 2017 NBA Draft.

That player will be selected with the 23rd overall pick, joining a team that already consists of six first-rounders who were originally drafted by the Raptors.

Can you name those picks? How about the 17 others who are no longer with the franchise? Take our Sporcle quiz to test your knowledge.



