Canadian Dillon Brooks selected 45th overall, traded to Grizzlies

Canadian forward Dillon Brooks was selected at 45th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday, and was then immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooks, a native of Mississauga, Ont., was named the Pac-12 player of the year this past season. The Oregon Ducks star averaged 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the 2016-17 campaign.

Brooks was the first Canadian off the board, and it is the eighth straight year that a Canadian has been selected at an NBA draft.

His Oregon teammate and fellow Canadian Chris Boucher has reportedly signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors.

Boucher, a native of Montreal, averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in his senior season with the Ducks.