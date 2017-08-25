Celtics fan thanks Thomas for time in Boston

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fans can be pretty cruel when a star leaves their favourite team, but some still have good hearts.
After point guard Isaiah Thomas Was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a package involving Kyrie Irving, some Boston Celtics fans showed their animosity in a way that’s become almost an NBA tradition, burning their now-irrelevant jerseys.
Unlike the case of Kevin Durant heading to Golden State or when LeBron James first bolted for South Beach, Thomas had no say in the matter, so setting his uniform aflame seems particularly vindictive.
Not all fans are quite so savage, however. Case in point: this fan who decided to send Thomas off to Ohio in a rather touching way.