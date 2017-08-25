Celtics fan thanks Thomas for time in Boston

Fans can be pretty cruel when a star leaves their favourite team, but some still have good hearts.

After point guard Isaiah Thomas Was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a package involving Kyrie Irving, some Boston Celtics fans showed their animosity in a way that’s become almost an NBA tradition, burning their now-irrelevant jerseys.

Unlike the case of Kevin Durant heading to Golden State or when LeBron James first bolted for South Beach, Thomas had no say in the matter, so setting his uniform aflame seems particularly vindictive.

Not all fans are quite so savage, however. Case in point: this fan who decided to send Thomas off to Ohio in a rather touching way.

The Celtics’ assistant general manager Mike Zarren also took to Twitter to set the record straight regarding “Celtics fans” who burned Thomas’ jersey.

Road to #18 was always going to involve some tough choices but this 1 was particularly hard because IT was so great on/off court. #thanksIT! — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) August 25, 2017

The video above is also similar to one James quote tweeted to wish Irving well.

James recently went on a Twitter rant about his distain for the practice of Jersey burning, so seeing fans celebrate players that leave their teams probably gives him some relief.