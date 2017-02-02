Celtics’ Thomas to Raptors: Words come back to bite if you can’t back it up

After scoring 44 points to burn the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas dropped a verbal dagger:

“I remember when (Jonas) Valanciunas said we were trying to get to second and they were going for first,” Thomas told the media during his post-game scrum. “So it’s the other way around now. They’re trying to chase for second. Now we’re going for first. So words come back to bite you if you can’t back it up.”

Thomas was referencing the fact that the Celtics, who’re now second place in the Eastern Conference, have flipped spots with No. 3 Raptors since the two clubs last met.

That last meeting took place Jan. 10, and after the Raptors beat the Celtics 114-106 Raps centre Valanciunas told reporters, “They’re racing for second place. We’re racing for first.”

The Raptors have gone 5-7 since that win, while the Celtics are 8-3.

Boston now sits 2.5 games behind the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto is currently four games back.

Thomas’s latest clapback just adds to the simmering rivalry between the teams that’s only poised to get juicier.