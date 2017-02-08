Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies past poor-shooting Suns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Conley scored 23 points, Marc Gasol added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of the Phoenix Suns‘ poor shooting in a 110-91 victory on Wednesday night.

Memphis held Phoenix to 33 per cent shooting while six Grizzlies reached double figures. Memphis won its third straight and sixth in its last seven. Troy Daniels had 14 points for the Grizzlies, and JaMychal Green finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points and Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight each finished with 16 for Phoenix, which lost its eighth in the last nine.

Booker fouled Daniels as he made a 3-pointer with 1:10 left, and the pair exchanged words. It escalated into a court-wide skirmish, and six players received technical fouls and three players were ejected, including Daniels.

Before the fracas, the game was rather methodical for Memphis. By the early stages of the first half, the Grizzlies maintained a lead that never seemed in danger.

Bledsoe and Booker misfired constantly, and the Suns were still mired at about 30 per cent shooting near the midway point of the third quarter. The Suns two starting guards finished the night a combined 9 of 28, including one of seven shots from outside the arc.

Only poor ball-handling by the Grizzlies prevented Memphis from stretching the lead until consecutive 3-pointers from Daniels stretched the advantage to 71-53 in the latter stages of the third.

The Suns staged a 12-4 rally to make a dent, but the Grizzlies scored the final seven points of the quarter to carry a 79-65 lead into the fourth.

The Grizzlies dominated the first half, building the lead to 14 while the Suns struggled from the field, shooting 34 per cent. Neither team did a good job of protecting the basketball, with the Suns committing 10 turnovers and Memphis nine.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix lost to the Grizzlies 115-96 on Jan. 30. ... Phoenix leads the NBA in free-throw attempts with an average of 26 a game and was 28 of 34 from the line. ... Phoenix coach Earl Watson played three seasons with the Grizzlies from 2002-2005. ... Tyler Ulis and Marquese Chriss were the two Suns ejected during the fourth-quarter scuffle.

Grizzlies: Memphis was without veterans Vince Carter (scheduled day of rest) and F Zach Randolph, who was out with left foot soreness. ... Memphis has recorded at least 10 3-pointers in 27 games, including 18 of last 26 games. ... Conley scored a career-high 38 points in Memphis' Jan. 30 win over the Suns. ... Memphis matched its season-high for turnovers with 22.

BENDER SURGERY

Suns rookie Dragan Bender had surgery Wednesday for a right ankle bone spur. The 19-year-old from Croatia was the fourth overall pick in last year's draft.

"It's tough. It's unfortunate," Watson said. "But at the same time, he's 19. We don't want to rush him back. We want him to get healthy and come back and have a long career."

As for whether the injury is season-ending, Watson replied: "Hopefully, he gets back before the season's over, but if it's not time, it's not time."

UP NEXT

Suns: Return home to face Chicago on Friday night.

Grizzlies: Wrap up a three-game homestand on Friday night against Golden State.