Cousins has big fourth quarter to lift Kings past 76ers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds remaining and added a clutch free throw moments later, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

After Ersan Ilyasova drove around Rudy Gay for a layup that tied the score at 96-96, Cousins made his second 3 of the game to put Sacramento ahead. Garrett Temple, who had put the Kings up 96-94 with his own key 3-pointer with 58.7 seconds left, followed with two free throws.

Sergio Rodriguez’s 3-pointer pulled Philadelphia within 101-100 before Cousins made the second of two free throws. Sacramento’s 6-foot-11 centre then sealed the win by blocking Joel Embiid’s 3-pointer. Embiid got the ball back but shot an airball at the buzzer.

Cousins finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists while helping the Kings extend their winning streak to a season-high four games. Rudy Gay added 17 points and nine rebounds in his return to Sacramento’s lineup following a two-week absence.

Embiid had 25 points and eight rebounds while Rodriguez scored 18 for the 76ers.

This was the first game between the two teams after their Nov. 30 game was postponed due to unsafe conditions on the court at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Dario Saric scored 12 of the final 14 points for the 76ers in the third quarter, including a pair of 3s, to help Philadelphia go up 77-70.

Sacramento answered with a 13-0 run early in the fourth quarter but had trouble shaking the 76ers in a game matching two struggling teams.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia trailed the entire first half and didn't take its first lead until Gerald Henderson's jumper midway through the third quarter. .. Embiid, Saric and Ilyasova combined for 22 of Philadelphia's 30 points in the third quarter. ... Ilyasova has scored in double figures in all but four games since being acquired in a trade from Oklahoma City in early November.

Kings: With Gay back in the lineup after sitting out two weeks with a hip injury, Aaron Afflalo was a healthy scratch before the game. . Willie Cauley-Stein started the second half in place of Kostos Koufos when coach Dave Joerger went with a more athletic lineup.

UP NEXT

76ers: Continue their four-game road trip against the Jazz on Thursday. Utah won the first game against Philadelphia this season 109-84 on Nov. 7.

Kings: Travel to Portand on Wednesday to face the Trail Blazers for the final time this season. The home team has won in each of the previous two games between the teams this season.