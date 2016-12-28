Craig Sager-themed pins benefiting foundation to go on sale

NEW YORK — A collection of Craig Sager-themed pins will go on sale Thursday at Foot Locker, with all net proceeds benefiting the SagerStrong Foundation.

Sager and his wife, Stacy, partnered with Foot Locker on the PINTRILL pin pack a few months ago, and Stacy felt the project should move forward after the popular sideline reporter died of leukemia on Dec. 15.

"Each of the pins reflects Craig’s vivacious personality, unstoppable spirit and passion for life," Stacy said in a statement. "They are a fitting tribute to his memory and I know that Craig would want nothing more than to find a cure for cancer."

The three-pin collection features a colorful, Sager-style suit, a microphone and the SAGERSTRONG word mark. It will retail for $25 and be available at nearly 300 Foot Locker stores in New York, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and Georgia.