DeRozan passes Bosh as Raptors’ all-time leading scorer

DeMar DeRozan has passed Chris Bosh as the Toronto Raptors‘ all-time leading scorer.

DeRozan accomplished the feat in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

The all-star guard is also Toronto's franchise leader in games played, field goals made and field goals attempted. The Raptors selected DeRozan ninth overall in the 2009 draft and have watched him transform into one of the NBA's most fearsome scorers.

Playing in an era where the three-point shot is more prevalent than ever, DeRozan has stuck to his strengths as a mid-range shooter and is someone who lives at the free-throw line.

After signing a five-year, $139 million contract in the off-season, the 27-year-old has put together the best season of his career, averaging 27.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 48 per cent shooting.