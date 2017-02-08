Drummond double-double leads Pistons to rout of Lakers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Andre Drummond had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons handed the Los Angeles Lakers one more loss at The Palace, 121-102 on Wednesday night.

It was the final scheduled appearance at The Palace for the Lakers, since the Pistons are set to move downtown next season. Some of Detroit’s best memories in Auburn Hills came at the expense of Los Angeles. The Lakers went 0-5 in NBA Finals games at this arena as Detroit took titles at their expense in 1989 and 2004.

The Pistons led 56-50 at halftime and broke the game open in the third quarter. Detroit went on an 11-0 run to take an 82-61 lead.

Jon Leuer scored 20 points for the Pistons, who have won four of five. Tobias Harris added 19 points.

Julius Randle and Lou Williams scored 17 points apiece for the Lakers.