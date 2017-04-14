Dwane Casey confident Raptors can end Game 1 jinx vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors are hoping the team’s upcoming playoff run starts off on a more hopeful note than the past three years: with a win.

For all the recent post-season experience this current core has had, the Raptors have not been able to come away from Game 1 with a victory on home court.

“Sometimes I think you get over-prepared and over-excited and forget to play basketball,” Raptors head coach Dwane Casey said during an appearance on The Starting Lineup Friday morning. “It’s been a jinx that we’ve had, but again one thing you can do, you can control, is your focus and how hard you play. Just let it all out on the floor.”

Toronto finished the season third in the East with a 51-31 record and match up against the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1.

Their top-10 ranking in both offence and defence in 2016-17 has made them a solid contender all year, but it’s the mental game that has served as a roadblock the last three post-seasons. Casey is determined to change that this Saturday in Toronto.

“Don’t overthink it, just play to your identity. I think that's the most important thing we can do going into Game 1,” he said. “Not even think about ‘could we,’ ’should we’ or ‘how do we do it.’ Just play.”

That identity is different this year compared to that of last season, thanks to some deadline acquisitions.

“I would say adding P.J. [Tucker] gives us that toughness, adding Serge [Ibaka] gives us the toughness and physicality that you have to have to play in the playoffs,” explained Casey, who said he believes this Raptors team is the most talented group he’s coached in Toronto. “We still have to go out and get it done, but I do like the physicality those two guys bring to our team.”

Game 1 between the Raptors and Bucks begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet One.