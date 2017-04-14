Eastern Conference NBA playoff series previews & predictions

Previewing each Eastern Conference series in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs—storylines, key matchups, predictions and more.

BOSTON CELTICS (1) vs. CHICAGO BULLS (8)

The Story: The Celtics are the improbable No. 1 seed with an improbable superstar in point guard Isaiah Thomas, whose 28.9 points per game (third in NBA) and fourth quarter prowess helped propel Boston to first place. But the Celts have struggled against other East playoff teams down the stretch with losses to the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Hawks. They’re the top seed, but only have the third-best odds to advance to the Finals, behind the Cavaliers and Raptors.

The Bulls’ season has almost been the opposite, with a late-season surge lifting them to the post-season. Amidst rumours of issues between the locker room and front office, Chicago traded two assets for a prospect and appeared to be ready to forget the 2016-17 season ever happened. They ended up going 7-3 over their last 10, climbing into the final playoff spot. With all-star Jimmy Butler playing the best ball of his career and a healthy Dwyane Wade back in the lineup, many are touting the Bulls as the most likely team to pull off a first-round upset.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Boston's defensive specialists. Butler has been a force this season but has relatively struggled from the floor versus the Celtics, shooting 36 per cent while scoring below his average. Celtics forward Jae Crowder will be assigned to Butler, though he'll likely also get a steady dose of Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart, two of the most effective perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Prediction: Celtics in 7

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (2) vs. INDIANA PACERS (7)

The Story: The defending champion Cavs were flat-out beatable down the stretch, under .500 and 17th in the NBA in win percentage (12-15) after the all-star break. It seems there are more questions surrounding this team than ever, but they still employ LeBron James, who is still the best player on Earth. He had his best season since returning to Cleveland in 2014 and "quietly" averaged 26.4/8.6/8.7 while shooting 55 per cent from the floor and 36.3 per cent from deep. Oh, and the 14-year vet led the NBA in minutes per game at 37.8. Time will soon tell whether LeBron and the Cavs will be able to flip the proverbial switch in time for another Finals run.

The Pacers, meanwhile, were unimpressive throughout much of the season and at one point appeared on the brink of blowing it all up when GM Larry Bird reportedly engaged in trade talks for star Paul George. Until last week they hadn't won consecutive games for nearly two months but reeled off five straight wins heading into the post-season. These two teams recently combined for one of the best games of the regular season, a double-OT thriller that could set the stage for a surprisingly competitive series.

Key Matchup: This one's fairly obvious, with LeBron James and Paul George going head to head each night. During that double-OT game, George finished with 43 points, nine boards, nine assists, three steals and a block. James answered with 41 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and the 135-130 win. More of that, please.

Prediction: Cavs in six.

TORONTO RAPTORS (3) vs. MILWAUKEE BUCKS (6)

The Story: With Kyle Lowry healthy and DeMar DeRozan continuing his scoring assault, the Raptors are rolling heading into the playoffs. A pair of mid-season trades for Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker bolstered a roster that seems tailor-made for playoff basketball as the Raps look to continue to build on their trip to the East Finals last season. Their opponent boasts a younger core and is thinking longer-term (their team slogan is "Own the Future"), but thanks to a breakout season from Giannis Antetokounmpo (who became the only player in NBA history to finish in the top-20 in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks) and a surprise campaign from rookie Malcom Brogdon and others, the Bucks were the East's second-best team after the all-star break and enter the series wholly unintimidated.

Key Matchup: DeMar DeRozan vs. Khris Middleton. In three games against the Bucks this season DeRozan averaged just 22.3 points, his lowest total against any team in the conference. Middleton is most known for his scoring and three-point stroke, but at a legit 6-foot-8 with a sturdy frame, he's also a capable defender who along with Milwaukee's other long wings can potentially disrupt DeRozan.

Prediction: Raptors in five.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS (4) vs. ATLANTA HAWKS (6)

The Story: The Wizards were on a tear earlier in 2017 and seemed like a lock to make the conference finals before falling back to earth slightly down the stretch. John Wall has played like an MVP candidate while backcourt mate Bradley Beal has emerged as a legitimate go-to scorer, but the Wiz will have to deal with a Hawks team that is playing out of their minds at the moment, going 4-1 in their last five including wins over the Celtics and Cavs (twice).

Key Matchup: Paul Millsap should be able to have his way with Markieff Morris and the Wizards front court, but if Tim Hardaway can go toe-to-toe with Brad Beal then we're all in for a treat. Hardaway has been the Hawks' breakout star, averaging more than 18 points since March while Beal has emerged as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, averaging 24.5 points while shooting 42.5 per cent from deep during that same span.

Prediction: Wizards in six.