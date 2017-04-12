Finale a weak prelude to potential Raptors-Cavs playoff showdown

CLEVELAND – If all goes well, the Toronto Raptors will be back here, in LeBron’s house, just a little sooner than would logically be preferable.

We can only trust that the circumstance will be entirely different.

The question is what they’ll find here when the time comes, presuming — and we know how the line goes — the Raptors can survive their first-round test against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cavaliers can get by the Indiana Pacers.

The Cleveland team that ran up a cumulative 24-4 record against the Eastern Conference during the playoffs the past two years on their way to consecutive Finals appearances and a dramatic comeback win over Golden State last June?

Or the team that has limped into the playoffs this time around having lost four straight – including their 98–83 loss in a barely glorified scrimmage against Toronto Wednesday night – and accumulated just a 12-15 mark since the all-star break, second-worst among playoff-bound teams.

The team that was at one point 40-16 and in charge of the East, adding veteran depth seemingly at will? Or the one that frittered away the No. 1 seed and played defence worse than any team in the NBA save the tanking Los Angeles Lakers in the season’s final third?

In a perfect world the third-seeded Raptors (51-31) would have avoided the defending-champion Cavaliers as long as possible, setting up a potential Eastern Conference Finals rematch. But Cleveland played the past week like competing for the No. 1 seed was barely worth their time.

So if the bracket goes as expected, Toronto and Cleveland will be second-round opponents this year.

Prior to Wednesday night’s game, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey wanted no part of speculating whether their might be something rotten in James’s Kingdom as the playoffs began.

“I really don’t know, I don’t care,” said Casey. “I don’t know what they’re thinking over there. I’m worried about us, our approach to this week, this month. We can’t fall in a trap of thinking any other way than we have a dogfight on our hands. Because if we do we’ll get disappointed.”

But the Raptors' fortunes are tied to the Cavaliers — of that there’s no doubt. Wednesday night was indicative of nothing. Jonas Valanciunas hitting his first career triple was the high point other than the fact that neither Kyle Lowry nor any other rotation piece got hurt. DeMar DeRozan sat with flu-like symptoms – "For real!" said the Raptors' longtime media relations executive Jim LaBumbard — and Serge Ibaka was rested.

As for the Cavs? Even though a win might have kept in play the No. 1 seed (they needed Milwaukee to beat Boston, which didn’t happen) they sat James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Fan Appreciation Night.

Former Raptors 905 centre Edy Tavares made a splash – six blocks in the second half alone – although he was playing for the Cavaliers as a late signing to back up Tristan Thompson, and there was a Bruno Caboclo sighting (a not-discouraging career-high 11 points and four rebounds in 17 minutes). It was that kind of night.

Still, any chance they have of making their first NBA Finals appearance – and there’s little question these are the most favourable conditions to make a deep run they’ve ever had – will require the Cavaliers question to be dealt with.

From a Raptors point of view, the Cavaliers have been a tantalizing sideshow throughout their title defence — there’s no getting around it.

Just ask them.

As the moments ticked down on the 2016–17 regular season, Cavs general manager David Griffin held court for a few minutes, speaking with the kind of honesty a championship ring provides.

“I think we’ve treated the regular season like we can flip a switch to some degree... most of that has been brought on by injuries, change of lineups and that kind of thing,” he said. “[But] some of it by the fact that we tend to think we’re better than we are sometimes.

“I think you’ve seen we have the ability in the regular season to be very, very good when we’re all connected and dedicated to the same things so we’re all hopeful that the common goal of the playoffs is going to help us. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was reason for concern. We had a very rocky, adverse regular season for us.”

There is no upside for that kind of doubt to be expressed by those who actually have to figure out how to right the ship.

Free Association Hosted by Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis, Free Association takes fans inside the NBA with news, analysis and interviews.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue was asked if his club’s regular season was a failure, given their wobbly finish, porous defence and seeming indifference to actually winning games.

He took it as well as could be expected.

“My confidence is I believe we can win,” said Lue. “We just have to play Cavaliers basketball which we’re capable of doing and showed what we can do. I hear all the talk, I don’t listen to it. But I know our team and we have confidence we can win and we are going to win.

“[The playoffs are] here now. All the talking’s over about what we can do, what we’re going to do. We gotta put up or shut up... and I’ll think we’ll put up.”

The Raptors will be watching out of the corner of their eye. You can bet on that. They’re only human. They’ve been the better team for the last third of the season – by a large margin. They are the East’s most complete roster outside of Cleveland, lacking only the game-time together.

Their in-season moves have worked out perfectly. They have scorers, defenders and – most importantly – hope.

The first order of business is the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors aren’t nearly good enough to overlook them – they’ve been the East’s second-hottest team since the all-star break and feature the NBA’s next superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But all of a sudden a visit to Cleveland in May seems like an opportunity rather than the inevitable end of the road.

Now they just have to get back here.