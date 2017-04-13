Free Association: Can the Raptors stop Giannis?

Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis deliver a one-stop shop for all your Toronto Raptors talk and take listeners around the NBA with assists from the biggest names—and one-of-a-kind characters—from across the Association.

This week, Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis debate the merits of NBA players resting at the end of the regular season and preview the Toronto Raptors’ upcoming playoff series versus the Milwaukee Bucks with Frank Madden of the Locked on Bucks podcast.

Here’s a quick rundown of the podcast:

• Off the top, the guys break down NBA players resting down the stretch and if it is an issue for the NBA league office (8:15).

• Then they discuss the greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo with Milwaukee Bucks insider Frank Madden (31:15).

• To end the show, Donnovan and JD take a look back at their pre-season playoff predictions and dissect where they went wrong (54:30).

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon Free Association Round 1 Preview ft. Frank Madden Originally aired April 13 2017





