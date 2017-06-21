Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Free Association: Does Lowry’s free agency impact Raptors’ draft?
Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) defends as Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) drives for the basket during first half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis deliver a one-stop shop for all your Toronto Raptors talk and take listeners around the NBA with assists from the biggest names—and one-of-a-kind characters—from across the Association.
Donnovan and JD kick off the first podcast of the off-season by touching on the numerous recent trade rumours, including those involving Kyle Lowry. They then switch gears to the NBA Draft, speaking with Aaron Torres of Fox Sports. To cap it off, the guys discuss the Paul George bombshell and how it might affect the Raptors.
Here’s a quick rundown of the podcast:
• Off the top, the guys discuss the rumours surrounding Kyle Lowry’s interest in returning to Toronto (2:45 min).
• Then they discuss the upcoming NBA draft with Aaron Torres of Fox Sports (16:45 min).
• To end the show, they discuss the Paul George trade market and how it might impact the Raptors (64:50 min).
