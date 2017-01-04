Free Association: How much is too much for Paul Milsap?

Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis deliver a one-stop shop for all your Toronto Raptors talk and take listeners around the NBA with assists from the biggest names—and one-of-a-kind characters—from across the Association.

Here’s a quick rundown of the podcast:

In the first podcast of the New Year the fellas discuss Toronto not playing on Christmas Day.

• JD and Donnovan recap the Toronto Raptors Western road trip and the impact of Patrick Patterson‘s injury. After going 3-3 over the holidays JD gave the team a B- grade. Donnovan was less impressed giving them a D- (7:00).

• In the latest instalment of "like it, love it, hate it" Donnovan recaps what he enjoyed about 2016 and what trends he hopes don't continue in 2017. JD expressed his hate for Rajon Rondo (19:00).

• To end the show the guys addressed the Paul Milsap trade rumours. Both JD and Donnovan agreed that Paul Milsap would be a good fit in Toronto and The Raptors front office should attempt to trade for him.However, they vehemently disagree on how much they should give up (29:00).

