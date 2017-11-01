Free Association: Who should be in the Raptors’ 10-man rotation?

Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis deliver a one-stop shop for all your Toronto Raptors talk and take listeners around the NBA with assists from the biggest names — and one-of-a-kind characters — from across the Association.

Bennett and Bunkis discuss who should be in the Toronto Raptors’ 10-man rotation and what the role of Jonas Valanciunas should be moving forward.

The guys tip off the podcast by talking about the depth the Raptors have at centre (14:40).

Later they break down which 10 Raptors should make up Dwane Casey’s rotation. (22:20).

At the end of the podcast they discuss Norman Powell‘s strong contributions despite the struggles with his shot (30:25).

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon Free Association Raptors Rotation Evaluation Originally aired November 01 2017





Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe on iTunes | Podcatchers