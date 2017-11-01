Free Association: Who should be in the Raptors’ 10-man rotation?

Tim and Sid discuss the near perfect game by the Toronto Raptors against the Portland Trail Blazers and if their identity has been revealed yet.

Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis deliver a one-stop shop for all your Toronto Raptors talk and take listeners around the NBA with assists from the biggest names — and one-of-a-kind characters — from across the Association.

Bennett and Bunkis discuss who should be in the Toronto Raptors’ 10-man rotation and what the role of Jonas Valanciunas should be moving forward.

The guys tip off the podcast by talking about the depth the Raptors have at centre (14:40).

Later they break down which 10 Raptors should make up Dwane Casey’s rotation. (22:20).

At the end of the podcast they discuss Norman Powell‘s strong contributions despite the struggles with his shot (30:25).

Free Association
Raptors Rotation Evaluation
Originally aired November 01 2017

