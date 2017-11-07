Free Association: Who is the Raptors’ best centre?

Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis deliver a one-stop shop for all your Toronto Raptors talk and take listeners around the NBA with assists from the biggest names — and one-of-a-kind characters — from across the Association.

Donnovan and JD focus the latest episode on Kyle Lowry’s ejection and the Raptors’ frontcourt rotation.

The guys tip off the show by talking about the Raptors’ slow starts (2:30).

Later they break down Lucas Nogueira coming off the bench before Jakob Poeltl (10:20).

At the end of the podcast they discuss if it is time to worry about the play of Lowry (16:20).

