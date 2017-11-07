Free Association: Who is the Raptors’ best centre?

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry talks about his and the teams early struggles with finding their rhythm and coach Dwane Casey praises his stars for sticking with the new plan and continuing to learn from it. Courtesy: NBATV Canada

Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis deliver a one-stop shop for all your Toronto Raptors talk and take listeners around the NBA with assists from the biggest names — and one-of-a-kind characters — from across the Association.

Donnovan and JD focus the latest episode on Kyle Lowry’s ejection and the Raptors’ frontcourt rotation.

The guys tip off the show by talking about the Raptors’ slow starts (2:30).

Later they break down Lucas Nogueira coming off the bench before Jakob Poeltl (10:20).

At the end of the podcast they discuss if it is time to worry about the play of Lowry (16:20).

Originally aired November 07 2017

