0:00
Chi
End of the 1st Quarter
0:00
Chi
Jerian Grant makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. Dwyane Wade with the assist.
0:03
SA
Substitution: Jonathon Simmons in for David Lee.
0:03
SA
Substitution: Dewayne Dedmon in for LaMarcus Aldridge.
0:03
SA
Personal foul committed by David Lee.
0:07
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes free throw 2 of 2.
0:07
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes free throw 1 of 2.
0:07
Chi
Shooting foul committed by Dwyane Wade.
0:25
Chi
Cristiano Felicio makes a cutting layup. Dwyane Wade with the assist.
0:41
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a layup. Patty Mills with the assist.
0:51
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.
0:54
Chi
Dwyane Wade misses a step back jump shot from 12 feet out.
1:07
SA
Substitution: Danny Green in for Kawhi Leonard.
1:07
Chi
Substitution: Dwyane Wade in for Jimmy Butler.
1:07
SA
Substitution: Manu Ginobili in for Jonathon Simmons.
1:07
Chi
Bulls with a defensive rebound.
1:08
SA
Jonathon Simmons misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
1:33
Chi
Doug McDermott makes a cutting dunk. Cristiano Felicio with the assist.
1:50
SA
David Lee dunks. Kawhi Leonard with the assist.
2:04
Chi
Nikola Mirotic makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Doug McDermott with the assist.
2:26
Chi
Nikola Mirotic with a defensive rebound.
2:28
SA
Kawhi Leonard misses a turnaround jump shot from 14 feet out.
2:48
Chi
Substitution: Jerian Grant in for Rajon Rondo.
2:48
SA
Spurs take a full timeout.
2:48
Chi
Jimmy Butler dunks. Nikola Mirotic with the assist.
2:52
SA
Rajon Rondo steals the ball from Patty Mills.
2:55
Chi
Patty Mills steals the ball from Doug McDermott.
2:58
Chi
Rajon Rondo with an offensive rebound.
3:00
Chi
Doug McDermott misses a pull up jump shot from 18 feet out.
3:09
SA
Nikola Mirotic steals the ball from Kawhi Leonard.
3:20
Chi
Nikola Mirotic makes a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out. Cristiano Felicio with the assist.
3:34
Chi
Substitution: Cristiano Felicio in for Robin Lopez.
3:34
SA
Substitution: Jonathon Simmons in for Danny Green.
3:34
SA
Loose Ball foul committed by LaMarcus Aldridge.
3:34
Chi
Bulls with an offensive rebound.
3:34
Chi
Nikola Mirotic misses a jump shot from 21 feet out.
3:58
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. Danny Green with the assist.
4:12
Chi
Robin Lopez makes a putback layup from 1 foot out.
4:14
Chi
Robin Lopez with an offensive rebound.
4:15
Chi
Rajon Rondo misses a driving reverse layup from 1 foot out.
4:38
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 18 feet out. Patty Mills with the assist.
4:55
Chi
Kawhi Leonard steals the ball from Robin Lopez.
4:58
Chi
Robin Lopez with an offensive rebound.
4:59
Chi
Jimmy Butler misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.
5:09
Chi
Substitution: Doug McDermott in for Dwyane Wade.
5:09
Chi
Substitution: Nikola Mirotic in for Taj Gibson.
5:09
SA
Substitution: Patty Mills in for Tony Parker.
5:09
SA
Substitution: David Lee in for Pau Gasol.
5:09
Chi
Bulls take a 20-second timeout.
5:10
SA
Pau Gasol makes a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out. LaMarcus Aldridge with the assist.
5:23
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.
5:24
Chi
Jimmy Butler misses a jump shot from 16 feet out.
5:38
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes a pull up jump shot from 20 feet out. Pau Gasol with the assist.
5:50
Chi
Dwyane Wade makes a step back jump shot from 13 feet out.
6:07
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes an alley oop dunk. Danny Green with the assist.
6:13
SA
Tony Parker with a defensive rebound.
6:13
Chi
Taj Gibson misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.
6:25
Chi
Taj Gibson with a defensive rebound.
6:28
SA
Tony Parker misses a pull up jump shot from 14 feet out.
6:42
Chi
Dwyane Wade makes a floating jump shot from 9 feet out.
7:04
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. Kawhi Leonard with the assist.
7:13
Chi
Dwyane Wade makes a running finger roll layup from 2 feet out.
7:19
SA
Dwyane Wade steals the ball from Tony Parker.
7:30
Chi
Tony Parker steals the ball from Robin Lopez.
7:41
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes free throw 3 of 3.
7:41
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes free throw 2 of 3.
7:41
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes free throw 1 of 3.
7:41
Chi
Shooting foul committed by Jimmy Butler.
7:51
SA
Kawhi Leonard with a defensive rebound.
7:53
Chi
Taj Gibson misses a jump shot from 17 feet out.
8:09
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.
8:21
SA
Danny Green with a defensive rebound.
8:22
Chi
Dwyane Wade misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
8:48
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.
9:10
Chi
Robin Lopez makes a hook shot from 6 feet out. Dwyane Wade with the assist.
9:25
Chi
Bulls take a full timeout.
9:25
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.
9:36
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.
9:36
Chi
Robin Lopez misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.
10:02
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. Kawhi Leonard with the assist.
10:11
SA
Pau Gasol with a defensive rebound.
10:12
Chi
Jimmy Butler misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
10:16
Chi
Rajon Rondo with an offensive rebound.
10:18
Chi
Taj Gibson misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.
10:28
SA
Rajon Rondo steals the ball from Tony Parker.
10:33
SA
Danny Green with a defensive rebound.
10:35
Chi
Rajon Rondo misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.
10:51
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a pull up jump shot from 19 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.
11:00
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.
11:02
Chi
Jimmy Butler misses a pull up jump shot from 21 feet out.
11:18
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 21 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.
11:37
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.
11:39
Chi
Rajon Rondo misses a driving floating bank jump shot from 8 feet out.
12:00
Chi
Jump Ball: Robin Lopez vs. Pau Gasol -- Dwyane Wade gains possession.
12:00
Chi
Start of the 1st Quarter
0:01
Chi
Dwyane Wade with an offensive rebound.
0:03
Chi
Jimmy Butler misses a jump shot from 16 feet out.
0:25
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes a pull up jump shot from 19 feet out.
0:33
SA
Kawhi Leonard with a defensive rebound.
0:34
Chi
Robin Lopez misses free throw 2 of 2.
0:34
Chi
Robin Lopez makes free throw 1 of 2.
0:34
SA
Personal foul committed by Manu Ginobili.
0:46
Chi
Nikola Mirotic with a defensive rebound.
0:48
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge misses free throw 2 of 2.
0:48
Chi
Substitution: Robin Lopez in for Taj Gibson.
0:48
SA
Substitution: David Lee in for Pau Gasol.
0:48
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes free throw 1 of 2.
0:48
Chi
Loose Ball foul committed by Taj Gibson.
0:48
SA
Spurs with an offensive rebound.
0:48
SA
Tony Parker misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.
0:58
SA
Tony Parker with a defensive rebound.
1:01
Chi
Taj Gibson misses a reverse layup from 1 foot out.
1:18
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with a bad pass turnover: Bad Pass
1:19
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with an offensive rebound.
1:19
SA
Tony Parker misses a pull up jump shot from 19 feet out.
1:34
Chi
Jimmy Butler makes a cutting dunk. Taj Gibson with the assist.
1:51
Chi
Taj Gibson with a defensive rebound.
1:52
SA
Kawhi Leonard misses a jump shot from 14 feet out.
2:09
Chi
Taj Gibson makes free throw 2 of 2.
2:09
Chi
Taj Gibson makes free throw 1 of 2.
2:09
Chi
Substitution: Dwyane Wade in for Doug McDermott.
2:09
Chi
Official's timeout.
2:09
SA
Shooting foul committed by LaMarcus Aldridge.
2:10
Chi
Taj Gibson with an offensive rebound.
2:11
Chi
Manu Ginobili blocks a Taj Gibson jump shot from 5 feet out.
2:16
Chi
Rajon Rondo with a defensive rebound.
2:18
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge misses a turnaround jump shot from 14 feet out.
2:33
Chi
Rajon Rondo makes a jump shot from 19 feet out.
2:45
SA
Tony Parker makes a pull up jump shot from 17 feet out.
3:04
SA
Manu Ginobili with a defensive rebound.
3:05
Chi
Jimmy Butler misses a pull up jump shot from 16 feet out.
3:23
SA
Pau Gasol makes free throw 2 of 2.
3:23
SA
Substitution: Manu Ginobili in for Jonathon Simmons.
3:23
SA
Spurs with an offensive rebound.
3:23
SA
Pau Gasol misses free throw 1 of 2.
3:23
Chi
Personal foul committed by Taj Gibson.
3:23
SA
Pau Gasol with an offensive rebound.
3:24
SA
Tony Parker misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
3:49
Chi
Taj Gibson makes a putback layup from 1 foot out.
3:51
Chi
Taj Gibson with an offensive rebound.
3:53
Chi
Rajon Rondo misses a layup from 2 feet out.
4:03
Chi
Nikola Mirotic with a defensive rebound.
4:04
SA
Nikola Mirotic blocks a Pau Gasol hook shot from 5 feet out.
4:20
Chi
Rajon Rondo makes a jump shot from 17 feet out.
4:34
SA
Personal foul committed by Jonathon Simmons.
4:55
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a driving finger roll layup from 1 foot out. Jonathon Simmons with the assist.
5:20
Chi
Jimmy Butler makes a pull up jump shot from 18 feet out.
5:35
SA
Tony Parker with a traveling turnover: Traveling
5:57
Chi
Taj Gibson makes a layup from 1 foot out.
6:17
SA
Substitution: Pau Gasol in for Dewayne Dedmon.
6:17
Chi
Substitution: Taj Gibson in for Cristiano Felicio.
6:17
Chi
Bulls take a full timeout.
6:17
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes a driving floating jump shot from 11 feet out. Dewayne Dedmon with the assist.
6:36
Chi
Substitution: Rajon Rondo in for Jerian Grant.
6:36
Chi
Personal Take Foul foul committed by Nikola Mirotic.
6:36
Chi
Kawhi Leonard steals the ball from Nikola Mirotic.
6:51
SA
Jonathon Simmons makes a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out. Kawhi Leonard with the assist.
7:08
Chi
Personal foul committed by Jerian Grant.
7:10
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes free throw technical.
7:10
SA
Substitution: Jonathon Simmons in for Manu Ginobili.
7:10
Chi
Substitution: Doug McDermott in for Dwyane Wade.
7:10
Chi
Illegal Defense foul committed by Cristiano Felicio.
7:23
SA
Dewayne Dedmon with a defensive rebound.
7:24
Chi
Cristiano Felicio misses a cutting finger roll layup.
7:32
Chi
Substitution: Jimmy Butler in for Doug McDermott.
7:32
SA
Substitution: Tony Parker in for Patty Mills.
7:32
SA
Loose Ball foul committed by Patty Mills.
7:32
Chi
Bulls with an offensive rebound.
7:33
Chi
Cristiano Felicio misses a jump shot from 16 feet out.
7:49
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 17 feet out. Patty Mills with the assist.
8:00
SA
Kawhi Leonard with a defensive rebound.
8:00
Chi
Dwyane Wade misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
8:23
Chi
Doug McDermott with a defensive rebound.
8:24
SA
Kawhi Leonard misses a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
8:42
SA
Kawhi Leonard with a defensive rebound.
8:43
Chi
Nikola Mirotic misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
8:53
Chi
Nikola Mirotic with a defensive rebound.
8:54
SA
Manu Ginobili misses a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
9:02
Chi
Doug McDermott makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. Dwyane Wade with the assist.
9:12
Chi
Cristiano Felicio with a defensive rebound.
9:12
SA
Patty Mills misses a jump shot from 20 feet out.
9:25
SA
Substitution: Kawhi Leonard in for Danny Green.
9:25
SA
Substitution: LaMarcus Aldridge in for David Lee.
9:25
SA
Spurs take a full timeout.
9:25
Chi
Nikola Mirotic makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
9:30
SA
Nikola Mirotic steals the ball from Danny Green.
9:42
Chi
Jerian Grant makes a running layup from 1 foot out. Nikola Mirotic with the assist.
9:47
SA
Jerian Grant steals the ball from Manu Ginobili.
9:58
SA
Danny Green with a defensive rebound.
10:00
Chi
Dwyane Wade misses a bank shot from 9 feet out.
10:05
Chi
Dwyane Wade with a defensive rebound.
10:08
SA
Dewayne Dedmon misses a hook shot from 10 feet out.
10:18
SA
Spurs with an offensive rebound.
10:18
SA
Danny Green misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.
10:18
Chi
Loose Ball foul committed by Nikola Mirotic.
10:35
SA
Dewayne Dedmon with a defensive rebound.
10:36
Chi
Nikola Mirotic misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.
10:47
SA
Personal foul committed by Manu Ginobili.
10:54
SA
David Lee makes free throw 1 of 1.
10:54
Chi
Shooting foul committed by Cristiano Felicio.
10:54
SA
David Lee makes a jump shot from 7 feet out. Manu Ginobili with the assist.
11:08
Chi
Nikola Mirotic makes a driving finger roll layup from 2 feet out. Dwyane Wade with the assist.
11:16
SA
Loose Ball foul committed by Patty Mills.
11:16
Chi
Bulls with an offensive rebound.
11:16
Chi
Doug McDermott misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
11:21
Chi
Jump Ball: Cristiano Felicio vs. Patty Mills -- Dwyane Wade gains possession.
11:23
Chi
Cristiano Felicio with an offensive rebound.
11:24
Chi
Jerian Grant misses a step back jump shot from 19 feet out.
11:50
SA
Jerian Grant steals the ball from Manu Ginobili.
12:00
Chi
Start of the 2nd Quarter
1:54
Chi
Loose Ball foul committed by Doug McDermott.
1:54
SA
Manu Ginobili makes a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
2:01
SA
David Lee with a defensive rebound.
2:02
Chi
Jerian Grant misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
2:18
SA
Dewayne Dedmon makes a putback layup from 2 feet out.
2:18
SA
Dewayne Dedmon with an offensive rebound.
2:21
SA
Jonathon Simmons misses a hook shot from 4 feet out.
2:40
SA
Substitution: Jonathon Simmons in for Kawhi Leonard.
2:40
Chi
Robin Lopez with a out of bounds - bad pass turnover turnover: Out of Bounds - Bad Pass Turnover
2:52
SA
Dewayne Dedmon makes an alley oop dunk. Patty Mills with the assist.
3:07
Chi
Robin Lopez is charged with a turnover due to a foul.
3:07
Chi
Offensive foul committed by Robin Lopez.
3:19
SA
Dewayne Dedmon makes a putback dunk.
3:19
SA
Dewayne Dedmon with an offensive rebound.
3:20
SA
Kawhi Leonard misses a layup from 2 feet out.
3:28
Chi
Substitution: Jerian Grant in for Rajon Rondo.
3:28
SA
Spurs take a full timeout.
3:28
Chi
Rajon Rondo with a out of bounds - bad pass turnover turnover: Out of Bounds - Bad Pass Turnover
3:42
SA
Personal foul committed by Dewayne Dedmon.
3:42
Chi
Jimmy Butler with a defensive rebound.
3:43
SA
Manu Ginobili misses a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
3:48
SA
Kawhi Leonard with a defensive rebound.
3:51
Chi
Jimmy Butler misses a tip layup from 1 foot out.
3:51
Chi
Jimmy Butler with an offensive rebound.
3:55
Chi
Jimmy Butler misses a layup from 1 foot out.
4:10
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes free throw 2 of 2.
4:10
SA
Substitution: Dewayne Dedmon in for LaMarcus Aldridge.
4:10
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes free throw 1 of 2.
4:10
Chi
Shooting foul committed by Jimmy Butler.
4:15
SA
Kawhi Leonard with an offensive rebound.
4:16
SA
Manu Ginobili misses a driving layup from 2 feet out.
4:27
SA
David Lee with a defensive rebound.
4:28
Chi
Robin Lopez misses free throw 2 of 2.
4:28
Chi
Robin Lopez makes free throw 1 of 2.
4:28
SA
Shooting foul committed by LaMarcus Aldridge.
4:44
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a layup from 1 foot out. Manu Ginobili with the assist.
4:56
Chi
Jimmy Butler makes a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out. Robin Lopez with the assist.
5:18
Chi
Jimmy Butler with a defensive rebound.
5:19
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge misses free throw 2 of 2.
5:19
Chi
Substitution: Nikola Mirotic in for Taj Gibson.
5:19
SA
Spurs with an offensive rebound.
5:19
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge misses free throw 1 of 2.
5:19
Chi
Shooting foul committed by Taj Gibson.
5:35
Chi
Taj Gibson makes a jump shot from 15 feet out. Rajon Rondo with the assist.
5:46
Chi
Doug McDermott with a defensive rebound.
5:48
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.
5:58
Chi
Rajon Rondo makes a bank shot from 4 feet out. Jimmy Butler with the assist.
6:10
Chi
Substitution: Doug McDermott in for Dwyane Wade.
6:10
Chi
Bulls take a full timeout.
6:10
SA
David Lee makes a layup from 2 feet out. Manu Ginobili with the assist.
6:16
SA
Manu Ginobili with a defensive rebound.
6:17
Chi
Robin Lopez misses a hook shot from 5 feet out.
6:37
SA
Kawhi Leonard makes a tip dunk.
6:37
SA
Kawhi Leonard with an offensive rebound.
6:41
SA
David Lee misses a jump shot from 16 feet out.
7:04
Chi
Taj Gibson is charged with a turnover due to a foul.
7:04
Chi
Offensive foul committed by Taj Gibson.
7:10
Chi
Jimmy Butler with a defensive rebound.
7:11
SA
Patty Mills misses a jump shot from 17 feet out.
7:19
SA
Substitution: David Lee in for Pau Gasol.
7:19
SA
Substitution: Patty Mills in for Tony Parker.
7:19
Chi
Personal foul committed by Rajon Rondo.
7:33
Chi
Dwyane Wade makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. Jimmy Butler with the assist.
7:38
Chi
Robin Lopez with an offensive rebound.
7:40
Chi
Taj Gibson misses a jump shot from 6 feet out.
7:45
Chi
Taj Gibson with an offensive rebound.
7:48
Chi
Dwyane Wade misses a turnaround fade away jump shot from 8 feet out.
8:03
SA
Substitution: Manu Ginobili in for Danny Green.
8:03
Chi
Bulls with a defensive rebound.
8:03
SA
Kawhi Leonard misses a jump shot from 23 feet out.
8:24
Chi
Robin Lopez makes a layup from 1 foot out. Taj Gibson with the assist.
8:33
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge makes a putback layup from 2 feet out.
8:37
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with an offensive rebound.
8:43
SA
Tony Parker misses a layup from 2 feet out.
9:03
Chi
Taj Gibson makes a jump shot from 13 feet out. Rajon Rondo with the assist.
9:15
Chi
Rajon Rondo with a defensive rebound.
9:17
SA
Pau Gasol misses a jump shot from 14 feet out.
9:37
Chi
Taj Gibson makes a jump shot from 6 feet out. Jimmy Butler with the assist.
9:59
SA
Pau Gasol makes a hook shot from 4 feet out.
10:18
Chi
Robin Lopez dunks. Dwyane Wade with the assist.
10:34
Chi
Taj Gibson with a defensive rebound.
10:37
SA
Pau Gasol misses free throw 1 of 1.
10:37
Chi
Shooting foul committed by Robin Lopez.
10:37
SA
Pau Gasol makes a jump shot from 7 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.
10:54
Chi
Jimmy Butler makes a jump shot from 12 feet out.
11:06
Chi
Robin Lopez with a defensive rebound.
11:07
SA
Pau Gasol misses a jump shot from 17 feet out.
11:15
SA
LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.
11:19
Chi
Dwyane Wade misses a jump shot from 10 feet out.
11:36
SA
Tony Parker makes a floating jump shot from 11 feet out.
12:00
Chi
Start of the 3rd Quarter