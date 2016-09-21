0:00 Chi End of the 1st Quarter

0:00 Chi Jerian Grant makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. Dwyane Wade with the assist.

0:03 SA Substitution: Jonathon Simmons in for David Lee.

0:03 SA Substitution: Dewayne Dedmon in for LaMarcus Aldridge.

0:03 SA Personal foul committed by David Lee.

0:07 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes free throw 2 of 2.

0:07 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes free throw 1 of 2.

0:07 Chi Shooting foul committed by Dwyane Wade.

0:25 Chi Cristiano Felicio makes a cutting layup. Dwyane Wade with the assist.

0:41 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes a layup. Patty Mills with the assist.

0:51 SA LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.

0:54 Chi Dwyane Wade misses a step back jump shot from 12 feet out.

1:07 SA Substitution: Danny Green in for Kawhi Leonard.

1:07 Chi Substitution: Dwyane Wade in for Jimmy Butler.

1:07 SA Substitution: Manu Ginobili in for Jonathon Simmons.

1:07 Chi Bulls with a defensive rebound.

1:08 SA Jonathon Simmons misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.

1:33 Chi Doug McDermott makes a cutting dunk. Cristiano Felicio with the assist.

1:50 SA David Lee dunks. Kawhi Leonard with the assist.

2:04 Chi Nikola Mirotic makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Doug McDermott with the assist.

2:26 Chi Nikola Mirotic with a defensive rebound.

2:28 SA Kawhi Leonard misses a turnaround jump shot from 14 feet out.

2:48 Chi Substitution: Jerian Grant in for Rajon Rondo.

2:48 SA Spurs take a full timeout.

2:48 Chi Jimmy Butler dunks. Nikola Mirotic with the assist.

2:52 SA Rajon Rondo steals the ball from Patty Mills.

2:55 Chi Patty Mills steals the ball from Doug McDermott.

2:58 Chi Rajon Rondo with an offensive rebound.

3:00 Chi Doug McDermott misses a pull up jump shot from 18 feet out.

3:09 SA Nikola Mirotic steals the ball from Kawhi Leonard.

3:20 Chi Nikola Mirotic makes a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out. Cristiano Felicio with the assist.

3:34 Chi Substitution: Cristiano Felicio in for Robin Lopez.

3:34 SA Substitution: Jonathon Simmons in for Danny Green.

3:34 SA Loose Ball foul committed by LaMarcus Aldridge.

3:34 Chi Bulls with an offensive rebound.

3:34 Chi Nikola Mirotic misses a jump shot from 21 feet out.

3:58 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. Danny Green with the assist.

4:12 Chi Robin Lopez makes a putback layup from 1 foot out.

4:14 Chi Robin Lopez with an offensive rebound.

4:15 Chi Rajon Rondo misses a driving reverse layup from 1 foot out.

4:38 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 18 feet out. Patty Mills with the assist.

4:55 Chi Kawhi Leonard steals the ball from Robin Lopez.

4:58 Chi Robin Lopez with an offensive rebound.

4:59 Chi Jimmy Butler misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.

5:09 Chi Substitution: Doug McDermott in for Dwyane Wade.

5:09 Chi Substitution: Nikola Mirotic in for Taj Gibson.

5:09 SA Substitution: Patty Mills in for Tony Parker.

5:09 SA Substitution: David Lee in for Pau Gasol.

5:09 Chi Bulls take a 20-second timeout.

5:10 SA Pau Gasol makes a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out. LaMarcus Aldridge with the assist.

5:23 SA LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.

5:24 Chi Jimmy Butler misses a jump shot from 16 feet out.

5:38 SA Kawhi Leonard makes a pull up jump shot from 20 feet out. Pau Gasol with the assist.

5:50 Chi Dwyane Wade makes a step back jump shot from 13 feet out.

6:07 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes an alley oop dunk. Danny Green with the assist.

6:13 SA Tony Parker with a defensive rebound.

6:13 Chi Taj Gibson misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.

6:25 Chi Taj Gibson with a defensive rebound.

6:28 SA Tony Parker misses a pull up jump shot from 14 feet out.

6:42 Chi Dwyane Wade makes a floating jump shot from 9 feet out.

7:04 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. Kawhi Leonard with the assist.

7:13 Chi Dwyane Wade makes a running finger roll layup from 2 feet out.

7:19 SA Dwyane Wade steals the ball from Tony Parker.

7:30 Chi Tony Parker steals the ball from Robin Lopez.

7:41 SA Kawhi Leonard makes free throw 3 of 3.

7:41 SA Kawhi Leonard makes free throw 2 of 3.

7:41 SA Kawhi Leonard makes free throw 1 of 3.

7:41 Chi Shooting foul committed by Jimmy Butler.

7:51 SA Kawhi Leonard with a defensive rebound.

7:53 Chi Taj Gibson misses a jump shot from 17 feet out.

8:09 SA Kawhi Leonard makes a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.

8:21 SA Danny Green with a defensive rebound.

8:22 Chi Dwyane Wade misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.

8:48 SA Kawhi Leonard makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.

9:10 Chi Robin Lopez makes a hook shot from 6 feet out. Dwyane Wade with the assist.

9:25 Chi Bulls take a full timeout.

9:25 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.

9:36 SA LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.

9:36 Chi Robin Lopez misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.

10:02 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. Kawhi Leonard with the assist.

10:11 SA Pau Gasol with a defensive rebound.

10:12 Chi Jimmy Butler misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.

10:16 Chi Rajon Rondo with an offensive rebound.

10:18 Chi Taj Gibson misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.

10:28 SA Rajon Rondo steals the ball from Tony Parker.

10:33 SA Danny Green with a defensive rebound.

10:35 Chi Rajon Rondo misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.

10:51 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes a pull up jump shot from 19 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.

11:00 SA LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.

11:02 Chi Jimmy Butler misses a pull up jump shot from 21 feet out.

11:18 SA LaMarcus Aldridge makes a jump shot from 21 feet out. Tony Parker with the assist.

11:37 SA LaMarcus Aldridge with a defensive rebound.

11:39 Chi Rajon Rondo misses a driving floating bank jump shot from 8 feet out.

12:00 Chi Jump Ball: Robin Lopez vs. Pau Gasol -- Dwyane Wade gains possession.