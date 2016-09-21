Chicago
Bulls
14-15
San Antonio
Spurs
24-6
3rd 1234T
Bulls252521 71
Spurs361925 80
1:54
Chi
Loose Ball foul committed by Doug McDermott.
Chicago Bulls
Position Player MIN PTS FGM FGA 3PM 3PA FTM FTA OREB DREB AST PF STL TO BLK
PF Taj Gibson 19:191251100223324010
SF Jimmy Butler 28:281151312001332000
C Robin Lopez 19:19104600243112040
G Dwyane Wade 20:20941013001161100
PG Rajon Rondo 24:2463701002221210
Totals - 482147264610101410360
Bench
F Nikola Mirotic 20:20114735000422211
G Jerian Grant 9:0952412000001200
SF Doug McDermott 18:1852412000211010
C Cristiano Felicio 9:0921300001121000
PG Michael Carter-Williams DNP - Inactive
SG R.J. Hunter DNP - Inactive
Totals - 2391859001755421
San Antonio Spurs
Position Player MIN PTS FGM FGA 3PM 3PA FTM FTA OREB DREB AST PF STL TO BLK
PF LaMarcus Aldridge 29:2929131500362613010
SF Kawhi Leonard 29:292061123662540210
PF Pau Gasol 17:1783611131110000
PG Tony Parker 19:1942701000260130
SF Danny Green 16:1600101000320010
Totals - 612440361015517143360
Bench
PF David Lee 13:1373400110201000
C Dewayne Dedmon 8:0863400002211000
SF Manu Ginobili 15:1531413000232021
SF Jonathon Simmons 7:0731312000011000
PG Patty Mills 15:1500200000042110
PG Bryn Forbes DNP - Inactive
PG Nicolás Laprovittola DNP - Inactive
Totals - 1981725112697131
Location: AT&T Center San Antonio,Texas
Attendance:
Referees: Scott Foster, Tony Brown, Ben Taylor