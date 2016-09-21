0:00 LAC End of the 1st Quarter

0:00 LAL Thomas Robinson makes a driving floating jump shot from 7 feet out.

0:03 LAL Thomas Robinson with a defensive rebound.

0:04 LAC Jamal Crawford misses a 3-point jump shot from 28 feet out.

0:28 LAL Lou Williams makes a floating jump shot from 13 feet out.

0:32 LAL Thomas Robinson with a defensive rebound.

0:35 LAC Marreese Speights misses a turnaround fade away jump shot from 12 feet out.

0:58 LAL Jordan Clarkson makes free throw 2 of 2.

0:58 LAC Substitution: Raymond Felton in for J.J. Redick.

0:58 LAC Substitution: Marreese Speights in for DeAndre Jordan.

0:58 LAL Lakers with an offensive rebound.

0:58 LAL Jordan Clarkson misses free throw 1 of 2.

0:58 LAC Shooting foul committed by Austin Rivers.

1:05 LAC J.J. Redick makes a putback layup from 2 feet out.

1:06 LAC J.J. Redick with an offensive rebound.

1:08 LAC J.J. Redick misses a floating jump shot from 9 feet out.

1:28 LAL Thomas Robinson makes a step back jump shot from 18 feet out. Lou Williams with the assist.

1:42 LAL Brandon Ingram with a defensive rebound.

1:43 LAC DeAndre Jordan misses free throw 2 of 2.

1:43 LAC Clippers with an offensive rebound.

1:43 LAC DeAndre Jordan misses free throw 1 of 2.

1:43 LAL Shooting foul committed by Thomas Robinson.

1:56 LAL Lou Williams is charged with a turnover due to a foul.

1:56 LAL Offensive Charge Foul foul committed by Lou Williams.

2:02 LAL Lou Williams with a defensive rebound.

2:03 LAC J.J. Redick misses a pull up jump shot from 21 feet out.

2:10 LAL Personal foul committed by Nick Young.

2:10 LAC Austin Rivers with an offensive rebound.

2:10 LAC Austin Rivers misses a floating jump shot from 7 feet out.

2:19 LAC Clippers with an offensive rebound.

2:19 LAC J.J. Redick misses a 3-point jump shot from 29 feet out.

2:33 LAL Jordan Clarkson makes a floating jump shot from 15 feet out.

2:35 LAL Jordan Clarkson with an offensive rebound.

2:38 LAL Jordan Clarkson misses a floating jump shot from 10 feet out.

2:53 LAC Substitution: Austin Rivers in for Paul Pierce.

2:53 LAL Substitution: Thomas Robinson in for D'Angelo Russell.

2:53 LAL Substitution: Lou Williams in for Timofey Mozgov.

2:53 LAL Substitution: Nick Young in for Julius Randle.

2:53 LAL Substitution: Brandon Ingram in for Luol Deng.

2:53 LAC Substitution: Wesley Johnson in for Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.

2:53 LAC Substitution: Jamal Crawford in for Raymond Felton.

2:53 LAC Clippers take a full timeout.

2:53 LAL Lakers take a 20-second timeout.

2:53 LAC J.J. Redick makes a cutting layup from 1 foot out. Raymond Felton with the assist.

2:57 LAL Paul Pierce steals the ball from D'Angelo Russell.

3:07 LAC J.J. Redick makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Raymond Felton with the assist.

3:23 LAL Timofey Mozgov makes a jump shot from 15 feet out. D'Angelo Russell with the assist.

3:34 LAL Julius Randle with a defensive rebound.

3:36 LAC Paul Pierce misses a jump shot from 13 feet out.

3:54 LAL D'Angelo Russell makes a floating jump shot from 4 feet out.

4:09 LAC Raymond Felton makes a pull up jump shot from 19 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.

4:27 LAL D'Angelo Russell makes a cutting layup from 1 foot out. Julius Randle with the assist.

4:45 LAC DeAndre Jordan makes a running dunk from 1 foot out. J.J. Redick with the assist.

4:46 LAC Paul Pierce with a defensive rebound.

4:49 LAL Jordan Clarkson misses a 3-point running pull-up jump shot from 24 feet out.

4:55 LAL Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.

4:57 LAC J.J. Redick misses a running layup from 1 foot out.

5:01 LAC Luc Richard Mbah a Moute with a defensive rebound.

5:04 LAL Julius Randle misses a driving hook shot from 7 feet out.

5:27 LAL Substitution: Jordan Clarkson in for Nick Young.

5:27 LAL Lakers take a full timeout.

5:27 LAC Luc Richard Mbah a Moute makes a jump shot from 18 feet out. Raymond Felton with the assist.

5:29 LAC Raymond Felton with an offensive rebound.

5:32 LAC Raymond Felton misses a floating jump shot from 9 feet out.

5:41 LAC DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.

5:42 LAL Julius Randle misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.

5:55 LAC Paul Pierce makes a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out. J.J. Redick with the assist.

6:01 LAC Raymond Felton with an offensive rebound.

6:03 LAC Raymond Felton misses a layup from 2 feet out.

6:14 LAL Julius Randle makes a driving hook shot from 5 feet out.

6:31 LAC J.J. Redick makes a 3-point turnaround jump shot from 27 feet out. Raymond Felton with the assist.

6:48 LAL Luol Deng makes a running pull-up jump shot from 7 feet out. Nick Young with the assist.

6:54 LAC Luol Deng steals the ball from DeAndre Jordan.

7:03 LAC DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.

7:03 LAL D'Angelo Russell misses a pull up jump shot from 18 feet out.

7:14 LAC Paul Pierce makes a driving finger roll layup from 2 feet out.

7:23 LAL Personal foul committed by Nick Young.

7:29 LAC J.J. Redick with a defensive rebound.

7:30 LAL D'Angelo Russell misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.

7:48 LAC Luc Richard Mbah a Moute makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.

8:06 LAL Nick Young makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Luol Deng with the assist.

8:11 LAL Luol Deng with an offensive rebound.

8:12 LAL Timofey Mozgov misses a jump shot from 11 feet out.

8:35 LAC J.J. Redick makes a pull up jump shot from 21 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.

8:41 LAL Personal foul committed by Julius Randle.

8:57 LAL Julius Randle dunks. Luol Deng with the assist.

9:03 LAC Luc Richard Mbah a Moute makes a layup from 2 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.

9:13 LAC Paul Pierce with a defensive rebound.

9:15 LAL Paul Pierce blocks a Luol Deng turnaround jump shot from 5 feet out.

9:27 LAC Paul Pierce with a traveling turnover: Traveling

9:40 LAL Luol Deng makes free throw 2 of 2.

9:40 LAL Lakers with an offensive rebound.

9:40 LAL Luol Deng misses free throw 1 of 2.

9:40 LAC Shooting foul committed by Paul Pierce.

9:59 LAC Raymond Felton makes a fade away from 11 feet out.

10:05 LAC DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.

10:08 LAL Timofey Mozgov misses a hook shot from 7 feet out.

10:16 LAL Julius Randle with a defensive rebound.

10:18 LAC J.J. Redick misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.

10:31 LAC Paul Pierce with a defensive rebound.

10:33 LAL Julius Randle misses a jump shot from 16 feet out.

10:41 LAL Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.

10:42 LAC Raymond Felton misses a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.

10:55 LAL Nick Young with a stepped out of bounds turnover: Stepped Out of Bounds

11:01 LAL Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.

11:02 LAC Paul Pierce misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.

11:26 LAL Timofey Mozgov makes a jump shot from 21 feet out. Julius Randle with the assist.

11:46 LAC DeAndre Jordan makes an alley oop dunk. Raymond Felton with the assist.

12:00 LAC Jump Ball: DeAndre Jordan vs. Timofey Mozgov -- Paul Pierce gains possession.