0:00
LAC
End of the 1st Quarter
0:00
LAL
Thomas Robinson makes a driving floating jump shot from 7 feet out.
0:03
LAL
Thomas Robinson with a defensive rebound.
0:04
LAC
Jamal Crawford misses a 3-point jump shot from 28 feet out.
0:28
LAL
Lou Williams makes a floating jump shot from 13 feet out.
0:32
LAL
Thomas Robinson with a defensive rebound.
0:35
LAC
Marreese Speights misses a turnaround fade away jump shot from 12 feet out.
0:58
LAL
Jordan Clarkson makes free throw 2 of 2.
0:58
LAC
Substitution: Raymond Felton in for J.J. Redick.
0:58
LAC
Substitution: Marreese Speights in for DeAndre Jordan.
0:58
LAL
Lakers with an offensive rebound.
0:58
LAL
Jordan Clarkson misses free throw 1 of 2.
0:58
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Austin Rivers.
1:05
LAC
J.J. Redick makes a putback layup from 2 feet out.
1:06
LAC
J.J. Redick with an offensive rebound.
1:08
LAC
J.J. Redick misses a floating jump shot from 9 feet out.
1:28
LAL
Thomas Robinson makes a step back jump shot from 18 feet out. Lou Williams with the assist.
1:42
LAL
Brandon Ingram with a defensive rebound.
1:43
LAC
DeAndre Jordan misses free throw 2 of 2.
1:43
LAC
Clippers with an offensive rebound.
1:43
LAC
DeAndre Jordan misses free throw 1 of 2.
1:43
LAL
Shooting foul committed by Thomas Robinson.
1:56
LAL
Lou Williams is charged with a turnover due to a foul.
1:56
LAL
Offensive Charge Foul foul committed by Lou Williams.
2:02
LAL
Lou Williams with a defensive rebound.
2:03
LAC
J.J. Redick misses a pull up jump shot from 21 feet out.
2:10
LAL
Personal foul committed by Nick Young.
2:10
LAC
Austin Rivers with an offensive rebound.
2:10
LAC
Austin Rivers misses a floating jump shot from 7 feet out.
2:19
LAC
Clippers with an offensive rebound.
2:19
LAC
J.J. Redick misses a 3-point jump shot from 29 feet out.
2:33
LAL
Jordan Clarkson makes a floating jump shot from 15 feet out.
2:35
LAL
Jordan Clarkson with an offensive rebound.
2:38
LAL
Jordan Clarkson misses a floating jump shot from 10 feet out.
2:53
LAC
Substitution: Austin Rivers in for Paul Pierce.
2:53
LAL
Substitution: Thomas Robinson in for D'Angelo Russell.
2:53
LAL
Substitution: Lou Williams in for Timofey Mozgov.
2:53
LAL
Substitution: Nick Young in for Julius Randle.
2:53
LAL
Substitution: Brandon Ingram in for Luol Deng.
2:53
LAC
Substitution: Wesley Johnson in for Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.
2:53
LAC
Substitution: Jamal Crawford in for Raymond Felton.
2:53
LAC
Clippers take a full timeout.
2:53
LAL
Lakers take a 20-second timeout.
2:53
LAC
J.J. Redick makes a cutting layup from 1 foot out. Raymond Felton with the assist.
2:57
LAL
Paul Pierce steals the ball from D'Angelo Russell.
3:07
LAC
J.J. Redick makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Raymond Felton with the assist.
3:23
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes a jump shot from 15 feet out. D'Angelo Russell with the assist.
3:34
LAL
Julius Randle with a defensive rebound.
3:36
LAC
Paul Pierce misses a jump shot from 13 feet out.
3:54
LAL
D'Angelo Russell makes a floating jump shot from 4 feet out.
4:09
LAC
Raymond Felton makes a pull up jump shot from 19 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.
4:27
LAL
D'Angelo Russell makes a cutting layup from 1 foot out. Julius Randle with the assist.
4:45
LAC
DeAndre Jordan makes a running dunk from 1 foot out. J.J. Redick with the assist.
4:46
LAC
Paul Pierce with a defensive rebound.
4:49
LAL
Jordan Clarkson misses a 3-point running pull-up jump shot from 24 feet out.
4:55
LAL
Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.
4:57
LAC
J.J. Redick misses a running layup from 1 foot out.
5:01
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute with a defensive rebound.
5:04
LAL
Julius Randle misses a driving hook shot from 7 feet out.
5:27
LAL
Substitution: Jordan Clarkson in for Nick Young.
5:27
LAL
Lakers take a full timeout.
5:27
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute makes a jump shot from 18 feet out. Raymond Felton with the assist.
5:29
LAC
Raymond Felton with an offensive rebound.
5:32
LAC
Raymond Felton misses a floating jump shot from 9 feet out.
5:41
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
5:42
LAL
Julius Randle misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
5:55
LAC
Paul Pierce makes a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out. J.J. Redick with the assist.
6:01
LAC
Raymond Felton with an offensive rebound.
6:03
LAC
Raymond Felton misses a layup from 2 feet out.
6:14
LAL
Julius Randle makes a driving hook shot from 5 feet out.
6:31
LAC
J.J. Redick makes a 3-point turnaround jump shot from 27 feet out. Raymond Felton with the assist.
6:48
LAL
Luol Deng makes a running pull-up jump shot from 7 feet out. Nick Young with the assist.
6:54
LAC
Luol Deng steals the ball from DeAndre Jordan.
7:03
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
7:03
LAL
D'Angelo Russell misses a pull up jump shot from 18 feet out.
7:14
LAC
Paul Pierce makes a driving finger roll layup from 2 feet out.
7:23
LAL
Personal foul committed by Nick Young.
7:29
LAC
J.J. Redick with a defensive rebound.
7:30
LAL
D'Angelo Russell misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.
7:48
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute makes a jump shot from 19 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.
8:06
LAL
Nick Young makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Luol Deng with the assist.
8:11
LAL
Luol Deng with an offensive rebound.
8:12
LAL
Timofey Mozgov misses a jump shot from 11 feet out.
8:35
LAC
J.J. Redick makes a pull up jump shot from 21 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.
8:41
LAL
Personal foul committed by Julius Randle.
8:57
LAL
Julius Randle dunks. Luol Deng with the assist.
9:03
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute makes a layup from 2 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.
9:13
LAC
Paul Pierce with a defensive rebound.
9:15
LAL
Paul Pierce blocks a Luol Deng turnaround jump shot from 5 feet out.
9:27
LAC
Paul Pierce with a traveling turnover: Traveling
9:40
LAL
Luol Deng makes free throw 2 of 2.
9:40
LAL
Lakers with an offensive rebound.
9:40
LAL
Luol Deng misses free throw 1 of 2.
9:40
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Paul Pierce.
9:59
LAC
Raymond Felton makes a fade away from 11 feet out.
10:05
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
10:08
LAL
Timofey Mozgov misses a hook shot from 7 feet out.
10:16
LAL
Julius Randle with a defensive rebound.
10:18
LAC
J.J. Redick misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.
10:31
LAC
Paul Pierce with a defensive rebound.
10:33
LAL
Julius Randle misses a jump shot from 16 feet out.
10:41
LAL
Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.
10:42
LAC
Raymond Felton misses a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.
10:55
LAL
Nick Young with a stepped out of bounds turnover: Stepped Out of Bounds
11:01
LAL
Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.
11:02
LAC
Paul Pierce misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
11:26
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes a jump shot from 21 feet out. Julius Randle with the assist.
11:46
LAC
DeAndre Jordan makes an alley oop dunk. Raymond Felton with the assist.
12:00
LAC
Jump Ball: DeAndre Jordan vs. Timofey Mozgov -- Paul Pierce gains possession.
12:00
LAC
Start of the 1st Quarter
0:01
LAC
J.J. Redick makes free throw 2 of 2.
0:01
LAC
Substitution: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute in for Marreese Speights.
0:01
LAC
Substitution: Wesley Johnson in for Jamal Crawford.
0:01
LAC
J.J. Redick makes free throw 1 of 2.
0:01
LAL
Shooting foul committed by Brandon Ingram.
0:04
LAL
Personal Take Foul foul committed by Jordan Clarkson.
0:21
LAL
Substitution: Brandon Ingram in for Nick Young.
0:21
LAL
Substitution: Jordan Clarkson in for Timofey Mozgov.
0:21
LAC
Substitution: Jamal Crawford in for Brandon Bass.
0:21
LAC
Substitution: Marreese Speights in for Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.
0:21
LAC
Clippers take a 20-second timeout.
0:21
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes a layup from 1 foot out.
0:28
LAL
D'Angelo Russell with a defensive rebound.
0:31
LAC
Raymond Felton misses a step back jump shot from 16 feet out.
0:53
LAL
Julius Randle dunks. D'Angelo Russell with the assist.
0:57
LAL
D'Angelo Russell with a defensive rebound.
1:01
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
1:07
LAC
Raymond Felton with a defensive rebound.
1:09
LAL
Raymond Felton blocks a D'Angelo Russell jump shot from 10 feet out.
1:21
LAC
Brandon Bass makes a driving dunk. Raymond Felton with the assist.
1:37
LAL
Nick Young makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. D'Angelo Russell with the assist.
1:52
LAC
Substitution: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute in for Jamal Crawford.
1:52
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a illegal assist turnover turnover: Illegal Assist Turnover
2:09
LAL
Luol Deng makes free throw 2 of 2.
2:09
LAL
Luol Deng makes free throw 1 of 2.
2:09
LAC
Personal foul committed by Jamal Crawford.
2:23
LAL
Lakers with a defensive rebound.
2:24
LAC
Jamal Crawford misses a 3-point running pull-up jump shot from 24 feet out.
2:30
LAL
Brandon Bass steals the ball from D'Angelo Russell.
2:42
LAL
Lakers take a full timeout.
2:43
LAC
J.J. Redick makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. Jamal Crawford with the assist.
2:49
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
2:50
LAL
Nick Young misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
3:07
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes a pull up jump shot from 12 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.
3:17
LAL
Nick Young makes free throw 2 of 2.
3:17
LAL
Substitution: Luol Deng in for Brandon Ingram.
3:17
LAL
Nick Young makes free throw 1 of 2.
3:17
LAC
Personal Take Foul foul committed by J.J. Redick.
3:19
LAL
Nick Young with a defensive rebound.
3:21
LAC
J.J. Redick misses a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.
3:30
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
3:32
LAL
D'Angelo Russell misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
3:41
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes a floating jump shot from 5 feet out. J.J. Redick with the assist.
3:58
LAL
Nick Young makes a 3-point pull up jump shot from 24 feet out. Julius Randle with the assist.
4:07
LAL
D'Angelo Russell with a defensive rebound.
4:08
LAC
J.J. Redick misses a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
4:15
LAC
Brandon Bass with a defensive rebound.
4:16
LAL
D'Angelo Russell misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
4:30
LAC
J.J. Redick makes a pull up jump shot from 21 feet out. Jamal Crawford with the assist.
4:41
LAL
D'Angelo Russell makes free throw 2 of 2.
4:41
LAL
D'Angelo Russell makes free throw 1 of 2.
4:41
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Raymond Felton.
4:58
LAC
Brandon Bass with a traveling turnover: Traveling
5:14
LAC
Substitution: Jamal Crawford in for Wesley Johnson.
5:14
LAL
Loose Ball foul committed by Timofey Mozgov.
5:14
LAC
Clippers with an offensive rebound.
5:14
LAC
Raymond Felton misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.
5:34
LAC
Brandon Bass with a defensive rebound.
5:36
LAL
Timofey Mozgov misses free throw 2 of 2.
5:36
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes free throw 1 of 2.
5:36
LAL
Substitution: Julius Randle in for Lou Williams.
5:36
LAL
Substitution: Nick Young in for Luol Deng.
5:36
LAC
Official's timeout.
5:36
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Wesley Johnson.
5:51
LAC
Raymond Felton makes a driving floating bank jump shot from 4 feet out.
5:56
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
6:01
LAL
Lou Williams misses a finger roll layup from 2 feet out.
6:08
LAL
Timofey Mozgov with a defensive rebound.
6:09
LAC
Wesley Johnson misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.
6:20
LAC
Brandon Bass with a defensive rebound.
6:21
LAL
Brandon Ingram misses a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
6:35
LAC
Luol Deng steals the ball from Raymond Felton.
6:38
LAC
Substitution: J.J. Redick in for Jamal Crawford.
6:38
LAL
Personal foul committed by Brandon Ingram.
6:47
LAL
Brandon Ingram makes free throw 2 of 2.
6:47
LAL
Substitution: Timofey Mozgov in for Thomas Robinson.
6:47
LAL
Substitution: D'Angelo Russell in for Jordan Clarkson.
6:47
LAC
Substitution: DeAndre Jordan in for Marreese Speights.
6:47
LAL
Brandon Ingram makes free throw 1 of 2.
6:47
LAC
Shooting Block Foul foul committed by Marreese Speights.
7:07
LAC
Brandon Bass makes a cutting dunk. Wesley Johnson with the assist.
7:13
LAL
Brandon Ingram makes free throw 2 of 2.
7:13
LAL
Lakers with an offensive rebound.
7:13
LAL
Brandon Ingram misses free throw 1 of 2.
7:13
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Jamal Crawford.
7:33
LAC
Brandon Bass makes a hook shot from 10 feet out.
7:50
LAL
Loose Ball foul committed by Jordan Clarkson.
7:50
LAC
Clippers with an offensive rebound.
7:50
LAC
Jamal Crawford misses a pull up jump shot from 20 feet out.
8:13
LAL
Lou Williams makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Thomas Robinson with the assist.
8:36
LAC
Wesley Johnson makes a reverse layup from 1 foot out. Marreese Speights with the assist.
8:43
LAC
Marreese Speights with a defensive rebound.
8:44
LAL
Raymond Felton blocks a Brandon Ingram jump shot from 7 feet out.
8:46
LAL
Lou Williams with a defensive rebound.
8:50
LAC
Thomas Robinson blocks a Jamal Crawford jump shot from 16 feet out.
8:58
LAC
Raymond Felton with a defensive rebound.
9:02
LAL
Luol Deng misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
9:08
LAL
Thomas Robinson with a defensive rebound.
9:09
LAC
Raymond Felton misses a jump shot from 14 feet out.
9:27
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Marreese Speights.
9:27
LAL
Brandon Ingram makes a running layup from 2 feet out.
9:27
LAL
Brandon Ingram makes free throw 1 of 1.
9:31
LAL
Brandon Ingram with a defensive rebound.
9:32
LAC
Marreese Speights misses a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.
9:43
LAC
Raymond Felton with a defensive rebound.
9:44
LAL
Jordan Clarkson misses a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.
10:01
LAC
Jamal Crawford with a lost ball out of bounds turnover: Lost Ball Out of Bounds
10:04
LAL
Jamal Crawford steals the ball from Lou Williams.
10:17
LAC
Marreese Speights makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. Jamal Crawford with the assist.
10:28
LAC
Substitution: Brandon Bass in for Austin Rivers.
10:28
LAC
Clippers take a full timeout.
10:28
LAL
Brandon Ingram makes a tip dunk.
10:28
LAL
Brandon Ingram with an offensive rebound.
10:31
LAL
Jordan Clarkson misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.
10:36
LAC
Personal foul committed by Marreese Speights.
10:38
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes free throw technical.
10:38
LAL
Technical foul committed by Brandon Ingram.
10:38
LAC
Personal foul committed by Austin Rivers.
10:42
LAL
Lou Williams with a defensive rebound.
10:44
LAC
Austin Rivers misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
10:48
LAC
Raymond Felton with an offensive rebound.
10:53
LAC
Lou Williams blocks a Austin Rivers layup from 4 feet out.
10:57
LAL
Austin Rivers steals the ball from Jordan Clarkson.
11:13
LAL
Thomas Robinson with an offensive rebound.
11:17
LAL
Brandon Ingram misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.
11:25
LAC
Jamal Crawford with a lost ball out of bounds turnover: Lost Ball Out of Bounds
11:29
LAC
Raymond Felton with a defensive rebound.
11:31
LAL
Lou Williams misses a floating jump shot from 12 feet out.
11:40
LAC
Raymond Felton makes a running layup from 2 feet out.
11:44
LAL
Raymond Felton steals the ball from Thomas Robinson.
12:00
LAC
Start of the 2nd Quarter
0:00
LAC
End of the 3rd Quarter
0:00
LAL
Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.
0:02
LAC
Jamal Crawford misses a floating jump shot from 4 feet out.
0:10
LAC
Marreese Speights with a defensive rebound.
0:11
LAL
Lou Williams misses a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.
0:32
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes a driving layup from 1 foot out.
0:40
LAL
Lou Williams makes free throw 2 of 2.
0:40
LAL
Lou Williams makes free throw 1 of 2.
0:40
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Austin Rivers.
0:41
LAL
Thomas Robinson with a defensive rebound.
0:45
LAC
Austin Rivers misses a driving bank jump shot from 5 feet out.
0:58
LAL
Substitution: Thomas Robinson in for Julius Randle.
0:58
LAC
Clippers with a defensive rebound.
0:58
LAL
Jordan Clarkson misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
1:21
LAL
Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.
1:22
LAC
Wesley Johnson misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
1:30
LAC
Brandon Bass with a defensive rebound.
1:32
LAL
Julius Randle misses a layup from 3 feet out.
1:53
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes a jump shot from 20 feet out.
2:13
LAL
Substitution: Luol Deng in for Timofey Mozgov.
2:13
LAC
Substitution: Marreese Speights in for DeAndre Jordan.
2:13
LAL
Timofey Mozgov is charged with a turnover due to a foul.
2:13
LAL
Offensive foul committed by Timofey Mozgov.
2:21
LAC
DeAndre Jordan makes free throw 2 of 2.
2:21
LAL
Substitution: Lou Williams in for D'Angelo Russell.
2:21
LAC
Clippers with an offensive rebound.
2:21
LAC
DeAndre Jordan misses free throw 1 of 2.
2:21
LAL
Shooting foul committed by Julius Randle.
2:21
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with an offensive rebound.
2:21
LAC
Wesley Johnson misses a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
2:38
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes a jump shot from 14 feet out. Julius Randle with the assist.
2:59
LAC
DeAndre Jordan makes a cutting dunk. Brandon Bass with the assist.
3:12
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes a tip layup from 2 feet out.
3:12
LAL
Timofey Mozgov with an offensive rebound.
3:14
LAL
D'Angelo Russell misses a jump shot from 4 feet out.
3:30
LAC
Austin Rivers with a lost ball out of bounds turnover: Lost Ball Out of Bounds
3:34
LAL
Substitution: Brandon Ingram in for Nick Young.
3:34
LAL
Substitution: Jordan Clarkson in for Luol Deng.
3:34
LAC
Substitution: Wesley Johnson in for J.J. Redick.
3:34
LAL
Lakers take a full timeout.
3:41
LAL
Julius Randle makes a running dunk.
3:45
LAC
Julius Randle steals the ball from J.J. Redick.
4:03
LAL
Nick Young makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Julius Randle with the assist.
4:20
LAL
D'Angelo Russell with a defensive rebound.
4:21
LAC
Jamal Crawford misses a pull up jump shot from 20 feet out.
4:35
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes a jump shot from 16 feet out. D'Angelo Russell with the assist.
4:55
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes a pull up jump shot from 17 feet out.
5:17
LAL
Luol Deng makes a putback layup from 1 foot out.
5:19
LAL
Luol Deng with an offensive rebound.
5:20
LAL
Nick Young misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.
5:39
LAC
Brandon Bass makes free throw 2 of 2.
5:39
LAC
Brandon Bass makes free throw 1 of 2.
5:39
LAL
Shooting foul committed by Julius Randle.
5:48
LAC
Clippers take a 20-second timeout.
5:48
LAL
Personal foul committed by Nick Young.
6:03
LAL
Nick Young makes a driving dunk.
6:07
LAC
Nick Young steals the ball from DeAndre Jordan.
6:16
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
6:18
LAL
Luol Deng misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
6:26
LAL
Julius Randle with a defensive rebound.
6:27
LAC
J.J. Redick misses a jump shot from 24 feet out.
6:44
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
6:45
LAL
D'Angelo Russell misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
6:59
LAC
J.J. Redick makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. DeAndre Jordan with the assist.
7:08
LAL
Julius Randle makes free throw 2 of 2.
7:08
LAC
Substitution: Brandon Bass in for Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.
7:08
LAC
Substitution: Jamal Crawford in for Raymond Felton.
7:08
LAL
Julius Randle makes free throw 1 of 2.
7:08
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.
7:12
LAL
Julius Randle with a defensive rebound.
7:13
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute misses a jump shot from 15 feet out.
7:34
LAL
Julius Randle makes a tip layup from 1 foot out.
7:34
LAL
Julius Randle with an offensive rebound.
7:38
LAL
Julius Randle misses a tip layup.
7:38
LAL
Julius Randle with an offensive rebound.
7:39
LAL
Timofey Mozgov misses a jump shot from 18 feet out.
7:57
LAC
Austin Rivers makes a floating jump shot from 4 feet out.
8:12
LAC
Shooting foul committed by DeAndre Jordan.
8:12
LAL
Luol Deng with an offensive rebound.
8:12
LAL
Julius Randle misses a jump shot from 20 feet out.
8:12
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes free throw 2 of 2.
8:12
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes free throw 1 of 2.
8:34
LAL
Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.
8:37
LAC
Luol Deng blocks a Luc Richard Mbah a Moute layup from 2 feet out.
8:38
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute with an offensive rebound.
8:40
LAC
Luol Deng blocks a Luc Richard Mbah a Moute layup from 1 foot out.
9:00
LAC
Substitution: Austin Rivers in for Paul Pierce.
9:00
LAC
Clippers take a full timeout.
9:00
LAL
D'Angelo Russell makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
9:15
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a out of bounds - bad pass turnover turnover: Out of Bounds - Bad Pass Turnover
9:26
LAL
Personal foul committed by D'Angelo Russell.
9:27
LAL
J.J. Redick steals the ball from D'Angelo Russell.
9:31
LAL
D'Angelo Russell with a defensive rebound.
9:32
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.
9:47
LAC
DeAndre Jordan with a defensive rebound.
9:48
LAL
Luol Deng misses free throw 1 of 1.
9:48
LAC
Shooting foul committed by J.J. Redick.
9:48
LAL
Luol Deng makes a putback layup from 1 foot out.
9:49
LAL
Luol Deng with an offensive rebound.
9:51
LAL
Nick Young misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
10:01
LAL
Luol Deng with a defensive rebound.
10:03
LAC
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
10:25
LAL
Luol Deng makes a jump shot from 21 feet out. Julius Randle with the assist.
10:46
LAC
Clippers with a turnover: Shot Clock Turnover
11:12
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes a tip layup from 1 foot out.
11:12
LAL
Timofey Mozgov with an offensive rebound.
11:14
LAL
Luol Deng misses a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.
11:20
LAL
Julius Randle with a defensive rebound.
11:24
LAC
DeAndre Jordan misses a hook shot from 6 feet out.
11:46
LAL
Timofey Mozgov makes a jump shot from 21 feet out. Julius Randle with the assist.
12:00
LAC
Start of the 3rd Quarter
7:01
LAC
Marreese Speights makes free throw 1 of 2.
7:01
LAL
Shooting foul committed by Thomas Robinson.
7:22
LAL
Jordan Clarkson makes a running layup from 1 foot out.
7:26
LAC
Jordan Clarkson steals the ball from Raymond Felton.
7:37
LAL
Luol Deng makes free throw 2 of 2.
7:37
LAL
Luol Deng makes free throw 1 of 2.
7:37
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Jamal Crawford.
7:38
LAL
Luol Deng with an offensive rebound.
7:39
LAL
Lou Williams misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
8:00
LAL
Thomas Robinson with a defensive rebound.
8:01
LAC
Wesley Johnson misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
8:20
LAL
Lou Williams makes free throw 2 of 2.
8:20
LAL
Lakers with an offensive rebound.
8:20
LAL
Lou Williams misses free throw 1 of 2.
8:20
LAC
Shooting foul committed by Raymond Felton.
8:25
LAL
Thomas Robinson with a defensive rebound.
8:26
LAC
Jamal Crawford misses a layup from 1 foot out.
8:36
LAL
Marreese Speights steals the ball from Lou Williams.
8:53
LAC
Marreese Speights makes free throw 2 of 2.
8:53
LAC
Marreese Speights makes free throw 1 of 2.
8:53
LAL
Shooting foul committed by Luol Deng.
8:53
LAC
Marreese Speights with an offensive rebound.
8:53
LAC
Austin Rivers misses a driving layup from 3 feet out.
9:04
LAC
Wesley Johnson with a defensive rebound.
9:06
LAL
Jordan Clarkson misses a jump shot from 5 feet out.
9:15
LAL
Lakers with an offensive rebound.
9:16
LAL
Wesley Johnson blocks a Luol Deng dunk.
9:29
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes free throw 3 of 3.
9:29
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes free throw 2 of 3.
9:29
LAC
Jamal Crawford makes free throw 1 of 3.
9:29
LAL
Shooting foul committed by Brandon Ingram.
9:48
LAL
Thomas Robinson with a out of bounds - bad pass turnover turnover: Out of Bounds - Bad Pass Turnover
10:02
LAL
Lakers with a defensive rebound.
10:03
LAC
Jamal Crawford misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.
10:10
LAC
Raymond Felton with an offensive rebound.
10:11
LAC
Jamal Crawford misses a layup from 1 foot out.
10:26
LAL
Raymond Felton steals the ball from Brandon Ingram.
10:35
LAL
Lakers take a full timeout.
10:35
LAC
Marreese Speights makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Wesley Johnson with the assist.
10:46
LAC
Wesley Johnson with a defensive rebound.
10:47
LAL
Brandon Ingram misses a jump shot from 22 feet out.
11:09
LAC
Substitution: Wesley Johnson in for Brandon Bass.
11:09
LAC
Jamal Crawford with a out of bounds - bad pass turnover turnover: Out of Bounds - Bad Pass Turnover
11:14
LAL
Austin Rivers steals the ball from Thomas Robinson.
11:15
LAL
Thomas Robinson with an offensive rebound.
11:18
LAL
Lou Williams misses a fade away from 12 feet out.
11:37
LAC
Austin Rivers makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
12:00
LAC
Start of the 4th Quarter