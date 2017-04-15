Milwaukee
Bucks
42-40
Toronto
Raptors
51-31
3rd 1234T
Bucks301625 71
Raptors222919 70
1:14
Mil
Greg Monroe with an offensive rebound.
Milwaukee Bucks
Position Player MIN PTS AST REB OREB DREB STL BLK FGM FGA 3PM 3PA FTM FTA TO PF
F Giannis Antetokounmpo 28:28223606001013012414
G Malcolm Brogdon 25:2516241300612470012
SF Tony Snell 22:22934130039360003
PF Thon Maker 13:13402111222000002
SF Khris Middleton 29:29272020019020002
PF Greg Monroe 14:14819360038002212
G Matthew Dellavedova 18:18700000024112210
PF Spencer Hawes 6:06302110013110000
F Michael Beasley 3:03010000000000000
F Mirza Teletovic 6:06000000002010002
G Jason Terry 4:04011010001000000
F Jabari Parker DNP - Inactive
SG Gary Payton II DNP - Inactive
Totals - 71183072312286391968417
Toronto Raptors
Position Player MIN PTS AST REB OREB DREB STL BLK FGM FGA 3PM 3PA FTM FTA TO PF
SF DeMar DeRozan 30:302617070071902121313
PF Serge Ibaka 27:27140102802611141211
C Jonas Valanciunas 20:20907070024005502
F DeMarre Carroll 20:20402020123010003
PG Kyle Lowry 23:23451102028040103
SF P.J. Tucker 20:20713120024112201
PG Cory Joseph 19:19340000014110011
PF Patrick Patterson 11:11313030012120010
SF Bruno Caboclo DNP - Inactive
PF Pascal Siakam DNP - Inactive
Totals - 7012334292323554152023414
Location: Air Canada Centre Toronto,Ontario
Attendance:
Referees: Ken Mauer, John Goble, Ed Malloy