0:00
Mil
End of the 1st Quarter
0:00
Tor
Raptors with an offensive rebound.
0:00
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a 3-point running pull-up jump shot from 30 feet out.
0:06
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas with a defensive rebound.
0:06
Mil
Greg Monroe misses a jump shot from 15 feet out.
0:28
Mil
Greg Monroe with a defensive rebound.
0:29
Tor
Cory Joseph misses a pull up jump shot from 16 feet out.
0:36
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas with a defensive rebound.
0:37
Mil
Mirza Teletovic misses a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
0:51
Mil
Bucks with a defensive rebound.
0:51
Tor
Cory Joseph misses a driving layup from 4 feet out.
1:17
Mil
Khris Middleton makes a cutting dunk. Greg Monroe with the assist.
1:28
Tor
Cory Joseph is charged with a turnover due to a foul.
1:28
Tor
Offensive Charge Foul foul committed by Cory Joseph.
1:33
Tor
Substitution: Patrick Patterson in for Serge Ibaka.
1:33
Mil
Loose Ball foul committed by Mirza Teletovic.
1:33
Tor
Raptors with an offensive rebound.
1:33
Tor
P.J. Tucker misses a pull up jump shot from 13 feet out.
1:49
Mil
Greg Monroe makes a reverse layup from 1 foot out.
1:53
Mil
Greg Monroe with an offensive rebound.
1:53
Mil
Tony Snell misses a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out.
2:22
Tor
Serge Ibaka makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out. P.J. Tucker with the assist.
2:25
Mil
Bucks take a full timeout.
2:44
Mil
Greg Monroe makes a jump shot from 3 feet out. Khris Middleton with the assist.
3:04
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes a driving layup from 4 feet out. Cory Joseph with the assist.
3:21
Mil
Greg Monroe makes free throw 2 of 2.
3:21
Mil
Substitution: Mirza Teletovic in for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
3:21
Mil
Greg Monroe makes free throw 1 of 2.
3:21
Tor
Shooting foul committed by Jonas Valanciunas.
3:39
Mil
Bucks with a defensive rebound.
3:41
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses free throw 1 of 1.
3:41
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Tony Snell.
3:41
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes a driving floating bank jump shot from 5 feet out.
3:49
Mil
Matthew Dellavedova makes a step back jump shot from 20 feet out.
4:06
Tor
Substitution: Jonas Valanciunas in for DeMarre Carroll.
4:06
Tor
Substitution: Cory Joseph in for Kyle Lowry.
4:06
Mil
Substitution: Matthew Dellavedova in for Malcolm Brogdon.
4:06
Tor
Serge Ibaka is charged with a turnover due to a foul.
4:06
Tor
Offensive foul committed by Serge Ibaka.
4:24
Mil
Tony Snell makes a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out. Khris Middleton with the assist.
4:27
Mil
Bucks with an offensive rebound.
4:29
Mil
Khris Middleton misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
4:49
Mil
Greg Monroe with a defensive rebound.
4:49
Tor
Kyle Lowry misses a 3-point pull up jump shot from 26 feet out.
5:12
Tor
Serge Ibaka with a defensive rebound.
5:13
Mil
Khris Middleton misses a driving floating jump shot from 10 feet out.
5:24
Mil
Substitution: Greg Monroe in for Thon Maker.
5:24
Tor
Personal foul committed by P.J. Tucker.
5:32
Mil
Thon Maker with a defensive rebound.
5:33
Tor
Serge Ibaka misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
5:51
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a driving dunk.
6:12
Tor
Serge Ibaka makes a driving dunk.
6:26
Tor
Substitution: P.J. Tucker in for Jonas Valanciunas.
6:26
Tor
Raptors take a full timeout.
6:32
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon makes a driving dunk.
6:41
Tor
DeMarre Carroll makes a driving floating jump shot from 3 feet out. Kyle Lowry with the assist.
6:57
Mil
Tony Snell makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Khris Middleton with the assist.
7:04
Mil
Khris Middleton with a defensive rebound.
7:05
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas misses a hook bank shot from 5 feet out.
7:20
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a driving layup from 2 feet out.
7:28
Mil
Bucks with a defensive rebound.
7:28
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a driving dunk.
7:38
Tor
Raptors with an offensive rebound.
7:40
Tor
Serge Ibaka misses free throw 2 of 2.
7:40
Tor
Serge Ibaka makes free throw 1 of 2.
7:40
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Khris Middleton.
7:58
Tor
Serge Ibaka with a defensive rebound.
7:59
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
8:12
Tor
Personal foul committed by Kyle Lowry.
8:21
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a defensive rebound.
8:21
Tor
DeMarre Carroll misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
8:32
Tor
DeMar DeRozan with a defensive rebound.
8:32
Mil
Tony Snell misses a pull up jump shot from 15 feet out.
8:55
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a defensive rebound.
8:57
Tor
Kyle Lowry misses free throw 1 of 1.
8:57
Mil
Shooting Block Foul foul committed by Malcolm Brogdon.
8:57
Tor
Kyle Lowry makes a driving floating jump shot from 11 feet out.
8:59
Mil
Thon Maker makes a putback layup from 2 feet out.
9:03
Mil
Thon Maker with an offensive rebound.
9:05
Mil
Serge Ibaka blocks a Giannis Antetokounmpo layup from 2 feet out.
9:19
Tor
Serge Ibaka makes a cutting dunk. Kyle Lowry with the assist.
9:29
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Tony Snell with the assist.
9:54
Tor
Serge Ibaka makes a putback layup from 2 feet out.
9:56
Tor
Serge Ibaka with an offensive rebound.
9:56
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a driving layup from 3 feet out.
10:05
Tor
DeMar DeRozan with a defensive rebound.
10:05
Mil
Tony Snell misses a fade away from 19 feet out.
10:10
Mil
Tony Snell with an offensive rebound.
10:11
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses free throw 2 of 2.
10:11
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes free throw 1 of 2.
10:11
Tor
Shooting foul committed by DeMarre Carroll.
10:14
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a defensive rebound.
10:14
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a driving layup from 3 feet out.
10:34
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a driving dunk.
10:44
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes a driving reverse layup from 2 feet out.
10:57
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas with a defensive rebound.
10:58
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon misses a 3-point jump shot from 22 feet out.
11:10
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes a pull up jump shot from 10 feet out.
11:26
Tor
DeMar DeRozan with a defensive rebound.
11:26
Mil
Khris Middleton misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
11:42
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon with a defensive rebound.
11:42
Tor
Kyle Lowry misses a driving layup from 4 feet out.
12:00
Tor
Jump Ball: Jonas Valanciunas vs. Thon Maker -- Kyle Lowry gains possession.
12:00
Mil
Start of the 1st Quarter
0:00
Tor
P.J. Tucker with an offensive rebound.
0:01
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a turnaround jump shot from 18 feet out.
0:11
Tor
Serge Ibaka with a defensive rebound.
0:11
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon misses a fade away from 12 feet out.
0:33
Tor
Serge Ibaka makes a hook shot from 4 feet out. Cory Joseph with the assist.
0:47
Tor
Serge Ibaka with a defensive rebound.
0:48
Mil
Spencer Hawes misses a driving finger roll layup from 4 feet out.
1:06
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 2 of 2.
1:06
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 1 of 2.
1:06
Mil
Personal foul committed by Malcolm Brogdon.
1:25
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Giannis Antetokounmpo with the assist.
1:42
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes a running layup from 4 feet out.
1:51
Tor
DeMarre Carroll with a defensive rebound.
1:51
Mil
Khris Middleton misses a step back jump shot from 19 feet out.
2:13
Mil
Khris Middleton with a defensive rebound.
2:13
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a pull up jump shot from 14 feet out.
2:31
Mil
Matthew Dellavedova with a out of bounds - bad pass turnover turnover: Out of Bounds - Bad Pass Turnover
2:48
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 2 of 2.
2:48
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 1 of 2.
2:48
Tor
Raptors take a full timeout.
2:48
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
2:59
Tor
Serge Ibaka with a defensive rebound.
3:00
Mil
Khris Middleton misses a driving hook shot from 5 feet out.
3:08
Tor
Substitution: P.J. Tucker in for Patrick Patterson.
3:08
Tor
Substitution: Cory Joseph in for Kyle Lowry.
3:08
Tor
Personal foul committed by Kyle Lowry.
3:25
Tor
DeMarre Carroll makes a driving dunk. Kyle Lowry with the assist.
3:40
Tor
Patrick Patterson with a defensive rebound.
3:40
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon misses a step back jump shot from 17 feet out.
4:03
Mil
Spencer Hawes with a defensive rebound.
4:03
Tor
Kyle Lowry misses a 3-point pull up jump shot from 25 feet out.
4:32
Mil
Spencer Hawes makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out. Giannis Antetokounmpo with the assist.
4:51
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a defensive rebound.
4:52
Tor
Patrick Patterson misses a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.
5:10
Tor
DeMar DeRozan with a defensive rebound.
5:10
Mil
DeMarre Carroll blocks a Spencer Hawes tip dunk from 2 feet out.
5:11
Mil
Spencer Hawes with an offensive rebound.
5:12
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon misses a driving layup from 1 foot out.
5:25
Mil
Substitution: Matthew Dellavedova in for Michael Beasley.
5:25
Tor
Substitution: Kyle Lowry in for Cory Joseph.
5:25
Mil
Official's timeout.
5:25
Tor
Personal foul committed by DeMarre Carroll.
5:43
Tor
Serge Ibaka makes a running dunk. DeMar DeRozan with the assist.
5:50
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon makes a step back jump shot from 19 feet out.
6:10
Tor
Patrick Patterson with a out of bounds - bad pass turnover turnover: Out of Bounds - Bad Pass Turnover
6:27
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a driving dunk.
6:38
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes a driving finger roll layup from 2 feet out.
6:48
Tor
Patrick Patterson with a defensive rebound.
6:49
Mil
Khris Middleton misses a pull up jump shot from 19 feet out.
6:54
Mil
Substitution: Malcolm Brogdon in for Tony Snell.
6:54
Tor
Substitution: DeMarre Carroll in for P.J. Tucker.
6:54
Mil
Substitution: Spencer Hawes in for Greg Monroe.
6:54
Tor
Personal foul committed by DeMar DeRozan.
7:06
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 2 of 2.
7:06
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 1 of 2.
7:06
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Tony Snell.
7:06
Mil
Substitution: Tony Snell in for Matthew Dellavedova.
7:06
Mil
Substitution: Khris Middleton in for Jason Terry.
7:08
Tor
Raptors with an offensive rebound.
7:09
Tor
Serge Ibaka misses a turnaround hook shot from 2 feet out.
7:11
Tor
Serge Ibaka with an offensive rebound.
7:11
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a driving layup from 2 feet out.
7:18
Tor
DeMar DeRozan with a defensive rebound.
7:19
Mil
Serge Ibaka blocks a Greg Monroe turnaround jump shot from 4 feet out.
7:41
Tor
P.J. Tucker makes an alley oop layup from 4 feet out. Cory Joseph with the assist.
7:48
Tor
Substitution: Serge Ibaka in for Jonas Valanciunas.
7:48
Tor
Substitution: DeMar DeRozan in for Kyle Lowry.
7:48
Mil
Personal foul committed by Greg Monroe.
8:03
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a reverse dunk. Michael Beasley with the assist.
8:19
Mil
Greg Monroe with a defensive rebound.
8:19
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas misses an alley oop layup from 2 feet out.
8:27
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas with a defensive rebound.
8:27
Mil
Greg Monroe misses a hook shot from 4 feet out.
8:31
Mil
Greg Monroe with an offensive rebound.
8:31
Mil
Matthew Dellavedova misses a jump shot from 19 feet out.
8:52
Tor
Raptors with a turnover: Backcourt Turnover
9:03
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas with a defensive rebound.
9:04
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a driving layup from 1 foot out.
9:15
Mil
Substitution: Michael Beasley in for Mirza Teletovic.
9:15
Mil
Bucks take a full timeout.
9:15
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas makes a turnaround hook shot from 6 feet out.
9:36
Mil
Kyle Lowry steals the ball from Greg Monroe.
9:54
Tor
Patrick Patterson makes a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out. Cory Joseph with the assist.
10:13
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a step back jump shot from 18 feet out.
10:30
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas makes free throw 1 of 1.
10:30
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Mirza Teletovic.
10:30
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas makes a cutting layup from 3 feet out. Patrick Patterson with the assist.
10:39
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas with a defensive rebound.
10:40
Mil
Jason Terry misses a pull up jump shot from 17 feet out.
11:02
Tor
Cory Joseph makes a 3-point jump shot from 23 feet out. Kyle Lowry with the assist.
11:17
Tor
P.J. Tucker with a defensive rebound.
11:18
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses free throw 1 of 1.
11:18
Tor
Shooting foul committed by Kyle Lowry.
11:18
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a running layup from 2 feet out. Jason Terry with the assist.
11:21
Mil
Jason Terry with a defensive rebound.
11:22
Tor
P.J. Tucker misses a jump shot from 22 feet out.
11:39
Tor
P.J. Tucker with a defensive rebound.
11:39
Mil
Mirza Teletovic misses a jump shot from 22 feet out.
12:00
Mil
Start of the 2nd Quarter
1:14
Mil
Greg Monroe with an offensive rebound.
1:15
Mil
Matthew Dellavedova misses a jump shot from 7 feet out.
1:25
Mil
Greg Monroe with a defensive rebound.
1:26
Tor
Cory Joseph misses a pull up jump shot from 21 feet out.
1:34
Tor
Patrick Patterson with a defensive rebound.
1:34
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon misses a 3-point pull up jump shot from 24 feet out.
1:49
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 2 of 2.
1:49
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 1 of 2.
1:49
Mil
Shooting Block Foul foul committed by Tony Snell.
1:56
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas with a defensive rebound.
1:57
Mil
Greg Monroe misses a turnaround bank hook shot from 5 feet out.
2:22
Mil
Greg Monroe with a defensive rebound.
2:22
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a 3-point pull up jump shot from 26 feet out.
2:45
Tor
Substitution: Jonas Valanciunas in for Kyle Lowry.
2:45
Tor
Substitution: Patrick Patterson in for Serge Ibaka.
2:45
Tor
Raptors take a 20-second timeout.
2:46
Mil
Matthew Dellavedova makes a 3-point jump shot from 28 feet out. Malcolm Brogdon with the assist.
3:03
Mil
Greg Monroe with a defensive rebound.
3:04
Tor
Serge Ibaka misses a turnaround fade away jump shot from 8 feet out.
3:26
Mil
Greg Monroe makes a cutting layup from 1 foot out. Khris Middleton with the assist.
3:35
Mil
Tony Snell with a defensive rebound.
3:35
Tor
Kyle Lowry misses a 3-point step back jump shot from 27 feet out.
3:49
Mil
Matthew Dellavedova makes free throw 2 of 2.
3:49
Mil
Matthew Dellavedova makes free throw 1 of 2.
3:49
Tor
Shooting foul committed by DeMar DeRozan.
4:08
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 2 of 2.
4:08
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 1 of 2.
4:08
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Greg Monroe.
4:16
Tor
DeMar DeRozan with a defensive rebound.
4:16
Mil
Khris Middleton misses a step back jump shot from 16 feet out.
4:33
Tor
P.J. Tucker makes free throw 2 of 2.
4:33
Mil
Substitution: Khris Middleton in for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
4:33
Tor
P.J. Tucker makes free throw 1 of 2.
4:33
Mil
Loose Ball foul committed by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
4:33
Tor
Raptors with an offensive rebound.
4:33
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a pull up jump shot from 18 feet out.
4:49
Tor
Serge Ibaka with a defensive rebound.
4:50
Mil
Greg Monroe misses a hook bank shot from 4 feet out.
5:06
Mil
Substitution: Matthew Dellavedova in for Thon Maker.
5:06
Mil
Substitution: Greg Monroe in for Khris Middleton.
5:06
Mil
Bucks take a full timeout.
5:06
Tor
P.J. Tucker makes a 3-point step back jump shot from 23 feet out. Kyle Lowry with the assist.
5:10
Tor
Kyle Lowry with an offensive rebound.
5:10
Tor
Serge Ibaka misses a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.
5:18
Tor
Serge Ibaka with a defensive rebound.
5:19
Mil
Tony Snell misses a 3-point jump shot from 24 feet out.
5:26
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a defensive rebound.
5:27
Tor
Kyle Lowry misses a 3-point step back jump shot from 25 feet out.
5:43
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon makes a 3-point running jump shot from 24 feet out. Tony Snell with the assist.
5:48
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a defensive rebound.
5:48
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a driving layup from 1 foot out.
5:58
Mil
Kyle Lowry steals the ball from Malcolm Brogdon.
6:16
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes a driving layup.
6:26
Tor
Substitution: Cory Joseph in for DeMarre Carroll.
6:26
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo is charged with a turnover due to a foul.
6:26
Mil
Offensive Charge Foul foul committed by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
6:48
Tor
Kyle Lowry makes a turnaround fade away jump shot from 20 feet out.
7:14
Tor
Substitution: P.J. Tucker in for Jonas Valanciunas.
7:14
Tor
Shooting foul committed by Jonas Valanciunas.
7:14
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a running layup from 1 foot out. Khris Middleton with the assist.
7:14
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes free throw 1 of 1.
7:15
Mil
Tony Snell with a defensive rebound.
7:16
Tor
Thon Maker blocks a DeMar DeRozan driving layup from 1 foot out.
7:24
Tor
DeMarre Carroll with a defensive rebound.
7:24
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon misses a 3-point floating jump shot from 35 feet out.
7:40
Tor
Personal Block Foul foul committed by DeMar DeRozan.
7:50
Tor
Personal foul committed by DeMarre Carroll.
7:59
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 2 of 2.
7:59
Tor
DeMar DeRozan makes free throw 1 of 2.
7:59
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Thon Maker.
8:16
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Khris Middleton with the assist.
8:29
Tor
Thon Maker steals the ball from DeMar DeRozan.
8:44
Mil
Thon Maker makes a jump shot from 15 feet out. Tony Snell with the assist.
9:03
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas makes free throw 2 of 2.
9:03
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas makes free throw 1 of 2.
9:03
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
9:24
Tor
Raptors take a full timeout.
9:24
Mil
Tony Snell makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Giannis Antetokounmpo with the assist.
9:32
Mil
Tony Snell with a defensive rebound.
9:33
Tor
Serge Ibaka misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
10:02
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a running layup from 1 foot out. Khris Middleton with the assist.
10:08
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon with a defensive rebound.
10:08
Tor
DeMar DeRozan misses a driving layup from 3 feet out.
10:30
Mil
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a running finger roll layup from 2 feet out. Malcolm Brogdon with the assist.
10:36
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon with a defensive rebound.
10:37
Tor
Thon Maker blocks a Kyle Lowry driving layup from 4 feet out.
10:52
Mil
Personal foul committed by Khris Middleton.
11:02
Tor
DeMar DeRozan with a defensive rebound.
11:03
Mil
Tony Snell misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.
11:11
Mil
Malcolm Brogdon with an offensive rebound.
11:11
Mil
Tony Snell misses a pull up jump shot from 20 feet out.
11:25
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas makes free throw 2 of 2.
11:25
Tor
Jonas Valanciunas makes free throw 1 of 2.
11:25
Mil
Shooting foul committed by Thon Maker.
11:42
Tor
Serge Ibaka with a defensive rebound.
11:43
Mil
Khris Middleton misses a pull up jump shot from 16 feet out.
12:00
Mil
Start of the 3rd Quarter