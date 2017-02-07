Gasol, Randolph lead Grizzlies past Leonard-less Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph scored 15 points each, Mike Conley added 12 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies held the San Antonio Spurs to a season low in points with an 89-74 victory on Monday night.

The game was close until Memphis stretched the margin to double digits just past the midway point of the fourth quarter and maintained the cushion the rest of the way.

The Spurs ended a three-game winning streak and suffered through the absence of leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, a late scratch with a quad contusion.

David Lee led the Spurs with 14 points, converting all six of his shots. LaMarcus Aldridge added 13 points, connecting on only 4 of 19 attempts. Danny Green and Manu Ginobili finished with 12 points each for San Antonio, which began an eight-game road trip.

There were 14 lead changes and six ties in the game. Memphis took the first double-digit lead, 83-70, behind seven straight points with about five minutes left.

Not long after, the Grizzlies led by 17, and San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich pulled Aldridge and Tony Parker down the stretch.

Tony Allen provided a bit of a spark for Memphis, scoring all nine of his points during the third quarter. That helped Memphis hold a 69-65 lead at the end of the frame.

Both teams struggled shooting early, not even making 30 per cent of their first 17 shots in a low-scoring first quarter.

The scoring picked up in the second quarter and the game remained close, with the teams tied at 40 at the half.

TIP-INS

Spurs: San Antonio had reached 100 points in 27 straight games. ... Spurs officials said Leonard's injury was a lingering problem. He was listed as day-to-day. ... San Antonio was limited to 14 first-quarter points, a season-low for an opening period. San Antonio's previous low for points in a game this season was 83 on Nov. 29 in a loss to Orlando.

Grizzlies: Memphis is 10 games over .500 for the first time this season. ... After resting Gasol, Allen and Chandler Parsons in Saturday's win at Minnesota, all of Memphis' players were available against San Antonio. ... The Grizzlies got their first win over the Spurs since a 95-87 victory on Dec. 30, 2014. The Spurs had won nine straight over Memphis, including five regular season games and a sweep of the Grizzlies in the opening round of last year's West Conference playoffs.

HEAD 'EM UP; MOVE 'EM OUT

This was the opening stop on the Spurs' 15th annual rodeo road trip, when the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo takes over the AT&T Center. This year, the Spurs will play eight games in seven cities, travelling 7,378 miles from Monday to Feb. 26. The Spurs are 82-36 on the rodeo trip.

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK

The game featured the two oldest players in the NBA -- Vince Carter, who recently turned 40, and Manu Ginobili, who turns 40 in July.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Head to Philadelphia for a game Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Play the middle game of a three-game homestand against Phoenix on Wednesday night.