Cavaliers, general manager David Griffin part ways

The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways.

Griffin was hired as Cavaliers general manager in May 2014, and has since helped Cleveland reach three consecutive NBA Finals, along with being responsible for putting together their first championship roster in 2016.

Even though his contract is set to expire this summer, this news comes at a surprising time for the organization with the Cavaliers rumoured to be trying to pull off trades for both Paul George of the Pacers and Jimmy Butler of the Bulls.

Not to forget the Cavaliers, along with the rest of the NBA, are getting ready for Thursday’s 2017 Draft.

With the Cavaliers general manager position now open, former NBA Champion Chauncey Billups is reported to be one of the candidates who will be considered for the job.