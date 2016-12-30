George takes over and secures Pacers win against Bulls

INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George scored 32 points, including 11 in the final 4 1/2 minutes Friday, to help the Indiana Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

George broke a 97-97 tie by making a jumper with 4:07 left, then made three free throws on Indiana’s next possession and a layup with 2:52 left for a 102-99 lead. The Pacers sealed the win with a 9-2 spurt.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and Dwyane Wade had 20 for the Bulls, who never led and only forced two ties in the game.

Indiana started fast, scoring the first seven points and making its first seven shots.

Chicago spent the rest of the night playing catch-up.

The Bulls didn't get closer than three until Michael Carter-Williams completed a three-point play with 6:03 to go, finally tying the score at 95.