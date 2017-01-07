George, Teague score 19 apiece to lead Pacers over Knicks

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots as New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) tries to block during the second half. (Doug McSchooler/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Thaddeus Young had 16 points and nine rebounds, C.J. Miles added 15 points off the bench, and the Pacers (20-18) extended their winning streak to a season-best fifth straight game.

Carmelo Anthony and Brandon Jennings each scored 17 points for the Knicks (17-20), who lost for the seventh time in eight games. Kristaps Porzingis made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The Pacers used a 14-2 run at the start of the second quarter to pull away. Teague’s 3 with 49 seconds to go in the first half put the Pacers ahead 60-40 before Porzingis answered with a 3-pointer of his own and Miles scored to give Indiana a 62-43 halftime lead.

