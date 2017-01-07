George, Teague score 19 apiece to lead Pacers over Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Thaddeus Young had 16 points and nine rebounds, C.J. Miles added 15 points off the bench, and the Pacers (20-18) extended their winning streak to a season-best fifth straight game.

Carmelo Anthony and Brandon Jennings each scored 17 points for the Knicks (17-20), who lost for the seventh time in eight games. Kristaps Porzingis made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The Pacers used a 14-2 run at the start of the second quarter to pull away. Teague’s 3 with 49 seconds to go in the first half put the Pacers ahead 60-40 before Porzingis answered with a 3-pointer of his own and Miles scored to give Indiana a 62-43 halftime lead.