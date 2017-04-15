Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player in the Raptors-Bucks series?

The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks playoff series gets underway on Saturday and while it may not be a matchup for the ages, there will be plenty of star power on the court.

Raptors leading scorer DeMar DeRozan has the ability to take over a game, dropping at least 40 points a franchise-record seven times this season (including one on opening night and accomplishing the feat in back-to-back games). His 27.8 points per game is the highest single-season average in franchise history, trumping Vince Carter’s 27.6 mark in 2001.

His teammate Kyle Lowry is having himself quite a year as well. Already a dangerous offensive player, Lowry’s three-point efficiency has improved to a deadly 41 per cent in his third consecutive all-star season.

Over in Milwuakee lives a 22-year-old forward who could give the Raptors duo a run for their money as the best player in this series.

Sportsnet HotStove host Dan Riccio was joined by Dan Robson and Craig Battle and they discussed who might give the Raptors trouble in round one.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo is an amazing player," Battle said on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. "He might be the best player in the series. Apologies to Lowry and DeRozan but he is a stud and if you let him get going, he is a difference-maker on both ends."

The "Greek Freak" has proven he is one of the league's most dynamic players, averaging 22.9 points, 5.4 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per game in his fourth NBA season.

Game 1 of Raptors and Bucks tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Sportsnet One.