Gotta See It: DeMar DeRozan adds boxing to his training regimen

As the Toronto Raptors continue fighting their way to the top of the Eastern Conference, DeRozan DeRozan is doing his fair share by taking some boxing lessons.

The Raptors likely won’t need to get into any brawls to accomplish their goal, but DeRozan’s latest workouts should help him stay in shape this off-season. Boxing should also help his footwork, something that the three-time all-star already relies heavily upon to create his shots.

The Raptors have a busy off-season ahead with Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson all set to hit free agency. It should be nice for them to see that the Raptors’ franchise cornerstone is still as motivated as ever, and ready to go for next season.