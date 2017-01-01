Hardaway powers Hawks to long-awaited OT win over Spurs

ATLANTA — Tim Hardaway Jr. made a tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation and scored nine points in overtime, including the go-ahead free throw, to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 114-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Hardaway made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining in overtime for a 113-112 lead. Paul Millsap grabbed the missed free throw before Dennis Schroder also made only one of two attempts with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Millsap scored a season-high 32 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a string of 11 straight losses to San Antonio since 2010.

Kawhi Leonard missed a last-second layup for San Antonio in overtime. Leonard also had a potential winning short jumper spin around the rim before falling out to end regulation.

Mike Budenholzer, in his fourth season as Atlanta's coach, finally earned his first win over San Antonio, where he was a former longtime assistant under Gregg Popovich. Budenholzer had been 0-6 against his former boss.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead San Antonio.

The Hawks couldn't hold a 110-104 lead in overtime. Leonard's 3-pointer tied the game at 112-all.

A turnover by Pau Gasol gave Atlanta the ball with 1:08 remaining and the Spurs leading 98-95. Millsap's layup cut the lead to one point. Following a missed jumper by Parker, Dennis Schroder missed a layup for Atlanta. Leonard made two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Tony Parker had 22 points, and Pau Gasol had 18. ... The loss ended a four-game winning streak.

Hawks: F Mike Scott was assigned to the Long Island Nets of the NBA Development League, his third D-League assignment of the season. ... Atlanta's last win over the Spurs was a 119-114 overtime victory on March 21, 2010. ... Millsap scored Atlanta's first 11 points of the fourth period.

FEELING BETTER

Leonard had 13 points in his return to the starting lineup after missing two games with a stomach virus. He made only 3 of 12 shots from the field. Leonard leads the Spurs with his average of 24.4 points per game.

ROAD KINGS

The Spurs fell to 16-3 in road games. Their 16-2 mark through 18 road games was tied for the second-best in NBA history, trailing only a 17-1 mark by the 1971-72 Lakers. San Antonio won its first 13 road games.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Return to San Antonio to play Toronto on Tuesday.

Hawks: Travel to Orlando to play the Magic on Wednesday.